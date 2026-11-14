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Atlanta
⚖️ Atlanta Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
12 days ago
Atlanta’s legal market is busy right now—especially for attorneys with compliance, insurance, and corporate backgrounds. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Import / Export Compliance Manager
- Employer: HD Supply
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead HD Supply’s import/export compliance program, manage a team, and work directly with CBP, brokers, and internal stakeholders. Great fit if you hold a U.S. Customs Broker License and have 5+ years in trade compliance.
Manufacturing Commercial Attorney
- Employer: Axiom
- Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,500–$325,000 total comp (est.)
Draft and negotiate a wide range of commercial contracts for manufacturing clients. Ideal for attorneys with 5–10 years’ experience and strong in-house or Big Law background.
Senior Corporate Attorney (5+ years)
- Employer: LHH (for AmLaw 200 firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000–$375,000 base
Handle M&A, commercial agreements, entity formation, and corporate compliance at a national AmLaw 200 firm. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of corporate experience and strong business development skills.
Director, Compliance Consulting
- Employer: Kroll
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role advising RIAs, broker-dealers, and funds on SEC and FINRA compliance. You’ll own client relationships, lead engagements, and may serve as outsourced CCO.
Senior Counsel – Claims Operations & Regulatory
- Employer: CNA Insurance
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,000–$189,000 (national base range)
Provide legal and regulatory support to Commercial P&C and Specialty claims, including SIU and a licensed TPA. Great for attorneys with 9+ years in insurance regulatory/claims work.
General Attorney – Office of General Counsel (Ethics)
- Employer: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time federal
- Salary: From $108,173+ (GS-13, locality added)
Serve as an ethics attorney advising on federal ethics rules, conflicts of interest, and financial disclosures. Requires JD, bar membership, and 2+ years post-bar legal experience.
Attorney – Insurance Defense
- Employer: Taylor Root (for mid-sized firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000+ base + bonus; 100% paid medical/dental/vision
Litigate complex insurance defense matters from discovery through trial with a manageable billable target (195 hrs/month). Strong fit for attorneys with 3–7 years of insurance defense experience.
Principal Corporate Counsel: Security Governance and Operations
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $192,300–$243,900 starting range (U.S./Canada)
High-impact role advising Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and trust. Best for attorneys with 7+ years and deep security/resilience law experience.
Legal Rising 3L (Intern) – LEAP Program
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time summer internship (11 weeks)
- Salary: Range $44,000–$185,000 (program-wide)
In-house summer program for 2L students (rising 3Ls) with rotations across Cisco Legal. Strong pipeline into a 2-year post-grad rotation and long-term in-house career.
Litigated Claims Specialist, General Liability (Construction)
- Employer: Zurich North America
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,900–$98,200 + bonus (10% target)
Manage construction-related CGL claims with moderate to high exposure. Ideal for adjusters with 5+ years CGL experience and strong litigation management skills.
Contracts Manager III
- Employer: NCR Voyix
- Location: Atlanta, GA – Global HQ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead negotiations for software, cloud, subscription, and support contracts in retail and restaurant tech. Suited for candidates with 8+ years commercial contracting experience.
Senior Attorney – Family Law
- Employer: Modern Family Law
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid/remote-first)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$171,200 + commissions & relocation package
Help launch a new Atlanta office with low billables (120 hrs/month) and strong flexibility. Great for attorneys with 4+ years of family law or litigation who want client-facing work.
Associate Attorney – Civil Litigation, PI & Government Affairs
- Employer: Washington Legal Group
- Location: Atlanta Metro (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000+ base + bonuses
Work across personal injury, civil litigation, and government affairs from intake through trial prep. Ideal for a strong legal writer and researcher who likes a fast-moving docket.
Financial Services Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: Jobot (for AmLaw 100 firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$125,000 + overtime
Support a top AmLaw 100 firm on financial services litigation with a 1,600-hour billable target. Best for paralegals with 5+ years litigation experience and strong e-filing skills.
Criminal Defense Trial Attorney
- Employer: Willis Law Firm
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000+ + bonuses, profit sharing, 401(k)
Join a boutique DUI and criminal defense firm known for heavy motion practice and appeals up to the Georgia and U.S. Supreme Courts. Great for trial lawyers with 3+ years experience who want serious courtroom time.
Managed Services – Health PLS Transparency, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000
Lead risk and compliance managed services for health and life sciences clients, focusing on transparency and regulatory monitoring. Ideal for candidates with 7+ years and strong managed services or compliance background.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services, Financial Crime Compliance
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Atlanta, GA (remote U.S., some hybrid expectations near offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$87,000
Manage teams of 25+ AML/KYC analysts delivering financial crime compliance services. Great for leaders with 5+ years AML/KYC experience and 2+ years people management.
Business Immigration Associate – Atlanta
- Employer: Page Executive (for global immigration firm)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$125,000–$130,000
Handle a high-volume business immigration docket (IV, NIV, PERM) for a leading global firm. Best for attorneys with 2+ years business immigration experience.
Business Immigration & Compliance – Junior Associate
- Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join GT’s Immigration & Compliance team working on employment-based visas and global mobility. Great entry point for attorneys with 1–3 years business immigration experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta’s legal and compliance roles are moving quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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