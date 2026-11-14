Atlanta’s legal market is busy right now—especially for attorneys with compliance, insurance, and corporate backgrounds. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HD Supply

HD Supply Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead HD Supply’s import/export compliance program, manage a team, and work directly with CBP, brokers, and internal stakeholders. Great fit if you hold a U.S. Customs Broker License and have 5+ years in trade compliance.

Employer: Axiom

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,500–$325,000 total comp (est.)

Draft and negotiate a wide range of commercial contracts for manufacturing clients. Ideal for attorneys with 5–10 years’ experience and strong in-house or Big Law background.

Employer: LHH (for AmLaw 200 firm)

(for AmLaw 200 firm) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $240,000–$375,000 base

Handle M&A, commercial agreements, entity formation, and corporate compliance at a national AmLaw 200 firm. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of corporate experience and strong business development skills.

Employer: Kroll

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior role advising RIAs, broker-dealers, and funds on SEC and FINRA compliance. You’ll own client relationships, lead engagements, and may serve as outsourced CCO.

Employer: CNA Insurance

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $97,000–$189,000 (national base range)

Provide legal and regulatory support to Commercial P&C and Specialty claims, including SIU and a licensed TPA. Great for attorneys with 9+ years in insurance regulatory/claims work.

Employer: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time federal

Full-time federal Salary: From $108,173+ (GS-13, locality added)

Serve as an ethics attorney advising on federal ethics rules, conflicts of interest, and financial disclosures. Requires JD, bar membership, and 2+ years post-bar legal experience.

Employer: Taylor Root (for mid-sized firm)

(for mid-sized firm) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$150,000+ base + bonus; 100% paid medical/dental/vision

Litigate complex insurance defense matters from discovery through trial with a manageable billable target (195 hrs/month). Strong fit for attorneys with 3–7 years of insurance defense experience.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,300–$243,900 starting range (U.S./Canada)

High-impact role advising Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and trust. Best for attorneys with 7+ years and deep security/resilience law experience.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time summer internship (11 weeks)

Full-time (11 weeks) Salary: Range $44,000–$185,000 (program-wide)

In-house summer program for 2L students (rising 3Ls) with rotations across Cisco Legal. Strong pipeline into a 2-year post-grad rotation and long-term in-house career.

Employer: Zurich North America

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $59,900–$98,200 + bonus (10% target)

Manage construction-related CGL claims with moderate to high exposure. Ideal for adjusters with 5+ years CGL experience and strong litigation management skills.

Employer: NCR Voyix

Location: Atlanta, GA – Global HQ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead negotiations for software, cloud, subscription, and support contracts in retail and restaurant tech. Suited for candidates with 8+ years commercial contracting experience.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid/remote-first)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$171,200 + commissions & relocation package

Help launch a new Atlanta office with low billables (120 hrs/month) and strong flexibility. Great for attorneys with 4+ years of family law or litigation who want client-facing work.

Employer: Washington Legal Group

Location: Atlanta Metro (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000+ base + bonuses

Work across personal injury, civil litigation, and government affairs from intake through trial prep. Ideal for a strong legal writer and researcher who likes a fast-moving docket.

Employer: Jobot (for AmLaw 100 firm)

(for AmLaw 100 firm) Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$125,000 + overtime

Support a top AmLaw 100 firm on financial services litigation with a 1,600-hour billable target. Best for paralegals with 5+ years litigation experience and strong e-filing skills.

Employer: Willis Law Firm

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000+ + bonuses, profit sharing, 401(k)

Join a boutique DUI and criminal defense firm known for heavy motion practice and appeals up to the Georgia and U.S. Supreme Courts. Great for trial lawyers with 3+ years experience who want serious courtroom time.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000–$280,000

Lead risk and compliance managed services for health and life sciences clients, focusing on transparency and regulatory monitoring. Ideal for candidates with 7+ years and strong managed services or compliance background.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote U.S., some hybrid expectations near offices)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$87,000

Manage teams of 25+ AML/KYC analysts delivering financial crime compliance services. Great for leaders with 5+ years AML/KYC experience and 2+ years people management.

Employer: Page Executive (for global immigration firm)

(for global immigration firm) Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: ~$125,000–$130,000

Handle a high-volume business immigration docket (IV, NIV, PERM) for a leading global firm. Best for attorneys with 2+ years business immigration experience.

Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join GT’s Immigration & Compliance team working on employment-based visas and global mobility. Great entry point for attorneys with 1–3 years business immigration experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta’s legal and compliance roles are moving quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.