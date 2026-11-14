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💻 Atlanta IT Hiring Now: Multiple Cloud, Data & GenAI Roles
Atlanta’s tech scene is busy right now – lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, from junior to senior leadership. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good week to start applying.
Java Architect | GenAI Architect
Employer: Quantum World Technologies Inc.
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Contract, long-term
Design enterprise Java apps and modernize legacy systems while weaving in GenAI (LLMs, RAG, vector DBs, LangChain, etc.). Great fit if you have 12+ years Java/Spring Boot plus hands-on AI/LLM experience and want to lead architecture and mentor teams.
Data Architect – AWS
Employer: Digital iTechnology
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Contract
Lead AWS data platform architecture using Python, PySpark, Spark, Glue, S3, Airflow with a strong financial domain focus. Ideal if you enjoy deep performance tuning, cost optimization, and mentoring data engineers.
Oracle EBS Technical Architect (Remote)
Employer: KPG99 INC
Location: Permanent Remote (company based in Atlanta area)
Type: Full-time
Own technical design for Oracle EBS R12 across manufacturing, supply chain, and finance. Heavy SQL/PLSQL, Forms, BI Publisher, APEX, REST API work with room to run PoCs and validate designs from the dev team.
.NET Cloud Architect
Employer: CapTech
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Consulting role leading Azure-based .NET solutions for Fortune 500 clients, with exposure to AI/ML architectures and modern DevOps. Good match if you have 10+ years C#/.NET, 3+ years as an architect, and like client-facing work.
IT Infrastructure Specialist – Office Technology & Deployments
Employer: Fisher Phillips
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, must reside in Atlanta)
Type: Full-time
Hands-on role owning office buildouts, relocations, and AV/Teams/Zoom rooms for a major law firm. Mix of site surveys, vendor coordination, and installing/testing network and conference tech, with solid benefits and PTO.
AWS Security Engineer – Experience Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 + bonus
Blend DevSecOps and AWS security, using CloudFormation, Terraform, Python, and tools like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto. Great for someone with 3+ years experience and an interest in cloud security engineering.
Staff Data Engineer – Enterprise Data Warehouse (Remote)
Employer: The Home Depot
Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)
Type: Full-time
Senior data engineering role shaping Home Depot’s enterprise data warehouse, with BigQuery, Python, advanced SQL, CI/CD, Airflow. You’ll set standards, drive platform modernization, and mentor other engineers.
Product Manager – Accountant Solutions
Employer: Sage
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Own roadmap for a modern accounting solution for firms, using AI and automation to streamline workflows. Perfect if you know accounting software (Xero/QuickBooks/Sage) and have solid SaaS product management experience.
Lead Java Developer
Employer: Conduent
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Estimated Salary Range: $96,250 – $125,000
Lead Java projects end-to-end, including design, coding, and mentoring, often in Medicaid/healthcare environments. Best for 10+ year Java devs with at least 2 years in a lead role.
Staff Software Engineer – Reliability Engineer, Order Up (Remote)
Employer: The Home Depot
Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)
Type: Full-time
Lead reliability-focused engineering for customer-facing apps, with GCP, Terraform/Ansible, Java, JS/TS, CI/CD, observability. Strong fit if you like SRE-style work plus mentoring and architectural input.
Software Engineer II – Backend (Remote)
Employer: The Home Depot
Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)
Type: Full-time
Mid-level backend role building microservices with Java, SQL, cloud, CI/CD, and AI-assisted dev tools like GitHub Copilot. Good step if you have 1–3 years experience and want strong mentorship.
Senior DevOps Engineer
Employer: Ryan
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Sample Ranges (by state): up to ~$163,900 base depending on location
Design a multi-cloud CI/CD and platform engineering ecosystem across AWS/Azure/on-prem, with Terraform, Docker/Kubernetes, Java/Node.js, and an Internal Developer Portal. Strong benefits and remote/hybrid flexibility.
Site Reliability Engineer
Employer: RandomTrees
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
SRE role focused on automation, monitoring, and reliability using Python/Shell/PowerShell, CI/CD, and observability tools (Prometheus, Grafana, Splunk, etc.). Great for someone with 7+ years and strong troubleshooting skills.
Sr. Associate IT Generalist – Disaster Recovery
Employer: McKesson
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Base Pay Range: $89,300 – $148,800
Blend disaster recovery, business continuity, and customer coordination, using Jira and ServiceNow. Ideal if you enjoy DR planning, testing, and working directly with customers and internal tech teams.
Senior Director, Software Development
Employer: Infor
Location: Atlanta, GA or Remote
Type: Full-time
Executive engineering role owning the Financials & Supply Management portfolio, leading global teams and driving cloud-native, microservices, and AI/agentic development. Best for seasoned directors used to large, mission-critical SaaS.
Junior Data Scientist
Employer: Emonics LLC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Entry-level data science role using Python, SQL, stats, ML, and visualization to support modeling and analytics. Good starting point if you’ve done projects or coursework and want real-world experience.
GenAI/ML Specialist Solutions Architect
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range (Atlanta): $131,300 – $177,600
Be a GenAI/ML subject-matter expert for AWS customers, designing solutions with Bedrock, SageMaker, AgentCore, and more. Mix of deep technical work, thought leadership, and field-facing architecture.
DBMS Support Analyst – 20 Hours per Week
Employer: Ztek Consulting
Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)
Type: Part-time Contract (20 hrs/week)
Operational role supporting a DBMS and crew scheduling platform, focused on triage, root-cause analysis, and data fixes (no coding). Nice option if you want flexible, part-time remote work.
Salesforce Developer – Revenue Cloud/CPQ or Field Service
Employer: ActiveSoft, Inc
Location: Atlanta, GA 30339
Type: Full-time
Senior Salesforce role (5+ years SFDC) with heavy Apex, LWC, integrations, and deep expertise in Revenue Cloud/CPQ or Field Service. Great if you like complex enterprise orgs and modern Salesforce DevOps.
Pan-Amazon Strategy and Growth Lead – ProServe
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary Range (Atlanta): $182,800 – $247,300
Principal-level role shaping global, cross-Amazon engagements across commerce, supply chain, AdTech, and AI. Heavy on strategy, executive stakeholder management, and orchestrating complex, multi-domain deals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can fine-tune your resume as you go. Atlanta’s tech market is moving fast, and getting your name in early really helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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