Atlanta’s tech scene is busy right now – lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, from junior to senior leadership. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a good week to start applying.

Employer: Quantum World Technologies Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract, long-term

Design enterprise Java apps and modernize legacy systems while weaving in GenAI (LLMs, RAG, vector DBs, LangChain, etc.). Great fit if you have 12+ years Java/Spring Boot plus hands-on AI/LLM experience and want to lead architecture and mentor teams.

Employer: Digital iTechnology

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Contract

Lead AWS data platform architecture using Python, PySpark, Spark, Glue, S3, Airflow with a strong financial domain focus. Ideal if you enjoy deep performance tuning, cost optimization, and mentoring data engineers.

Employer: KPG99 INC

Location: Permanent Remote (company based in Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time

Own technical design for Oracle EBS R12 across manufacturing, supply chain, and finance. Heavy SQL/PLSQL, Forms, BI Publisher, APEX, REST API work with room to run PoCs and validate designs from the dev team.

Employer: CapTech

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Consulting role leading Azure-based .NET solutions for Fortune 500 clients, with exposure to AI/ML architectures and modern DevOps. Good match if you have 10+ years C#/.NET, 3+ years as an architect, and like client-facing work.

Employer: Fisher Phillips

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, must reside in Atlanta)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role owning office buildouts, relocations, and AV/Teams/Zoom rooms for a major law firm. Mix of site surveys, vendor coordination, and installing/testing network and conference tech, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 + bonus

Blend DevSecOps and AWS security, using CloudFormation, Terraform, Python, and tools like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto. Great for someone with 3+ years experience and an interest in cloud security engineering.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)

Type: Full-time

Senior data engineering role shaping Home Depot’s enterprise data warehouse, with BigQuery, Python, advanced SQL, CI/CD, Airflow. You’ll set standards, drive platform modernization, and mentor other engineers.

Employer: Sage

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Own roadmap for a modern accounting solution for firms, using AI and automation to streamline workflows. Perfect if you know accounting software (Xero/QuickBooks/Sage) and have solid SaaS product management experience.

Employer: Conduent

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary Range: $96,250 – $125,000

Lead Java projects end-to-end, including design, coding, and mentoring, often in Medicaid/healthcare environments. Best for 10+ year Java devs with at least 2 years in a lead role.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)

Type: Full-time

Lead reliability-focused engineering for customer-facing apps, with GCP, Terraform/Ansible, Java, JS/TS, CI/CD, observability. Strong fit if you like SRE-style work plus mentoring and architectural input.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Remote (Atlanta-based company)

Type: Full-time

Mid-level backend role building microservices with Java, SQL, cloud, CI/CD, and AI-assisted dev tools like GitHub Copilot. Good step if you have 1–3 years experience and want strong mentorship.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Sample Ranges (by state): up to ~$163,900 base depending on location

Design a multi-cloud CI/CD and platform engineering ecosystem across AWS/Azure/on-prem, with Terraform, Docker/Kubernetes, Java/Node.js, and an Internal Developer Portal. Strong benefits and remote/hybrid flexibility.

Employer: RandomTrees

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

SRE role focused on automation, monitoring, and reliability using Python/Shell/PowerShell, CI/CD, and observability tools (Prometheus, Grafana, Splunk, etc.). Great for someone with 7+ years and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $89,300 – $148,800

Blend disaster recovery, business continuity, and customer coordination, using Jira and ServiceNow. Ideal if you enjoy DR planning, testing, and working directly with customers and internal tech teams.

Employer: Infor

Location: Atlanta, GA or Remote

Type: Full-time

Executive engineering role owning the Financials & Supply Management portfolio, leading global teams and driving cloud-native, microservices, and AI/agentic development. Best for seasoned directors used to large, mission-critical SaaS.

Employer: Emonics LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level data science role using Python, SQL, stats, ML, and visualization to support modeling and analytics. Good starting point if you’ve done projects or coursework and want real-world experience.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (Atlanta): $131,300 – $177,600

Be a GenAI/ML subject-matter expert for AWS customers, designing solutions with Bedrock, SageMaker, AgentCore, and more. Mix of deep technical work, thought leadership, and field-facing architecture.

Employer: Ztek Consulting

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)

Type: Part-time Contract (20 hrs/week)

Operational role supporting a DBMS and crew scheduling platform, focused on triage, root-cause analysis, and data fixes (no coding). Nice option if you want flexible, part-time remote work.

Employer: ActiveSoft, Inc

Location: Atlanta, GA 30339

Type: Full-time

Senior Salesforce role (5+ years SFDC) with heavy Apex, LWC, integrations, and deep expertise in Revenue Cloud/CPQ or Field Service. Great if you like complex enterprise orgs and modern Salesforce DevOps.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (Atlanta): $182,800 – $247,300

Principal-level role shaping global, cross-Amazon engagements across commerce, supply chain, AdTech, and AI. Heavy on strategy, executive stakeholder management, and orchestrating complex, multi-domain deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can fine-tune your resume as you go. Atlanta’s tech market is moving fast, and getting your name in early really helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.