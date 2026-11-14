undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🧑💼 Atlanta HR & Talent Roles With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Atlanta’s HR scene is hot right now—lots of hiring in tech, higher ed, consulting, and big corporate. If you work in HR, recruiting, or people strategy, this is a great moment to make a move.
Senior Compensation Manager
Employer: OpenGov Inc.
Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/office location listed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$180,000 OTE (Atlanta)
Lead compensation strategy for a fast-growing gov-tech company, owning base pay, incentives, and equity programs. Heavy focus on analytics, Workday, and AI-enabled comp workflows—ideal if you love data and building scalable programs.
Recruiter
Employer: OERTZENGroup
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus and incentives)
Full-cycle recruiting in a startup agency environment, placing professionals and executives across industries. Good fit if you like variety, client interaction, and owning searches from discovery call to offer.
Chief Human Resources Officer – Facility Services Management
Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (search firm for client)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (described as an “attractive compensation package including bonus”)
Top HR seat for a growing, acquisition-focused facilities services company. You’ll partner closely with the CEO, build scalable HR infrastructure, and drive culture and talent strategy for a largely blue-collar workforce.
HR Business Partner, NASC
Employer: Amazon
Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite at an Amazon facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $67,600–$118,400/year (base, Atlanta)
HRBP role supporting a large hourly workforce in Amazon’s North American Sort Center network. Mix of floor presence, data-driven HR, employee relations, and coaching leaders in a fast-paced operations setting.
Field Recruiter (Contract)
Employer: Rivian
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, contract
Pay: $40–$50/hour (USD)
Own high-volume recruiting for Service and Sales roles at an EV company. You’ll partner with commercial leaders, use AI-enabled sourcing, and run end-to-end hiring for customer-facing teams.
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Sales
Employer: Kinaxis
Location: Remote – anywhere in US or Canada (Atlanta eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior TA partner supporting a global sales organization at a supply chain tech company. Very strategic: workforce planning, proactive pipelines, and advising sales leaders, all from a remote setup.
U.S. Consumer Cards – Full-Time Leadership Associate, 2027
Employer: Citi
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, 24-month rotational leadership program (MBA)
Salary: Target $140,000/year; range $90,000–$155,000
Rotational post-MBA program across Consumer Cards, Marketing, Analytics, Risk, and more. Designed to feed into VP-level roles, with strong mentorship and leadership development.
Data & Analytics Recruiter
Employer: Oliver Wyman
Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Recruit for Data Scientists, Engineers, and AI/ML talent in a top consulting firm’s Data & Analytics practice. Blend of experienced-hire and campus recruiting, plus close partnership with practice leaders.
Senior Director – Broad-based Compensation Consulting
Employer: WTW
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000–$250,000/year base + bonus eligible
Senior consulting leader in Work, Rewards & Careers, owning complex rewards projects and client relationships. Great if you’re already deep in comp strategy and want to lead teams and drive new business.
Talent Acquisition Hub Manager
Employer: Bekaert
Location: Atlanta, GA (regional hub for Americas & Pacific)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead TA across North America, Latin America, and ANZ for a global industrial company. Mix of hands-on recruiting for white-collar/manager roles, stakeholder management, and leading a small team.
Change & Enablement Manager – Flex Location
Employer: UPS
Location: Atlanta, GA (4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Approx. $92,028–$195,816/year (monthly base $7,669–$16,318)
Lead change management for procurement and finance transformations at a Fortune 500. You’ll design and run change, communications, training, and adoption strategies for large-scale initiatives.
Talent Acquisition Consultant I/II
Employer: Georgia State University
Location: Atlanta Campus
Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible
Salary: $50,100–$60,000/year
Campus-based TA role supporting multiple colleges/divisions with full-cycle recruiting and compliance. Good fit if you like higher-ed, structured processes, and partnering closely with hiring managers.
HR Consultant, Ask An Expert
Employer: Gusto
Location: Atlanta, GA (remote/hub city)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Atlanta): $98,000–$115,000/year
Advise small-business clients on HR questions via chat and calls, using AI tools plus your own judgment. You’ll also build handbooks and compliance projects—great if you enjoy multi-state HR and tech-enabled work.
Senior Talent Manager, Beast Studios
Employer: MrBeast / Beast Industries
Location: Based in Greenville, NC (relocation from Atlanta supported)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role owning how on-screen talent is deployed across productions. You’ll set expectations, manage competing priorities, and give direct performance feedback in a high-profile creator studio.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.