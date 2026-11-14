Atlanta’s HR scene is hot right now—lots of hiring in tech, higher ed, consulting, and big corporate. If you work in HR, recruiting, or people strategy, this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: OpenGov Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite/office location listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000 OTE (Atlanta)

Lead compensation strategy for a fast-growing gov-tech company, owning base pay, incentives, and equity programs. Heavy focus on analytics, Workday, and AI-enabled comp workflows—ideal if you love data and building scalable programs.

Employer: OERTZENGroup

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus and incentives)

Full-cycle recruiting in a startup agency environment, placing professionals and executives across industries. Good fit if you like variety, client interaction, and owning searches from discovery call to offer.

Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (search firm for client)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as an “attractive compensation package including bonus”)

Top HR seat for a growing, acquisition-focused facilities services company. You’ll partner closely with the CEO, build scalable HR infrastructure, and drive culture and talent strategy for a largely blue-collar workforce.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite at an Amazon facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,600–$118,400/year (base, Atlanta)

HRBP role supporting a large hourly workforce in Amazon’s North American Sort Center network. Mix of floor presence, data-driven HR, employee relations, and coaching leaders in a fast-paced operations setting.

Employer: Rivian

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, contract

Pay: $40–$50/hour (USD)

Own high-volume recruiting for Service and Sales roles at an EV company. You’ll partner with commercial leaders, use AI-enabled sourcing, and run end-to-end hiring for customer-facing teams.

Employer: Kinaxis

Location: Remote – anywhere in US or Canada (Atlanta eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior TA partner supporting a global sales organization at a supply chain tech company. Very strategic: workforce planning, proactive pipelines, and advising sales leaders, all from a remote setup.

Employer: Citi

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, 24-month rotational leadership program (MBA)

Salary: Target $140,000/year; range $90,000–$155,000

Rotational post-MBA program across Consumer Cards, Marketing, Analytics, Risk, and more. Designed to feed into VP-level roles, with strong mentorship and leadership development.

Employer: Oliver Wyman

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit for Data Scientists, Engineers, and AI/ML talent in a top consulting firm’s Data & Analytics practice. Blend of experienced-hire and campus recruiting, plus close partnership with practice leaders.

Employer: WTW

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$250,000/year base + bonus eligible

Senior consulting leader in Work, Rewards & Careers, owning complex rewards projects and client relationships. Great if you’re already deep in comp strategy and want to lead teams and drive new business.

Employer: Bekaert

Location: Atlanta, GA (regional hub for Americas & Pacific)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead TA across North America, Latin America, and ANZ for a global industrial company. Mix of hands-on recruiting for white-collar/manager roles, stakeholder management, and leading a small team.

Employer: UPS

Location: Atlanta, GA (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Approx. $92,028–$195,816/year (monthly base $7,669–$16,318)

Lead change management for procurement and finance transformations at a Fortune 500. You’ll design and run change, communications, training, and adoption strategies for large-scale initiatives.

Employer: Georgia State University

Location: Atlanta Campus

Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible

Salary: $50,100–$60,000/year

Campus-based TA role supporting multiple colleges/divisions with full-cycle recruiting and compliance. Good fit if you like higher-ed, structured processes, and partnering closely with hiring managers.

Employer: Gusto

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote/hub city)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Atlanta): $98,000–$115,000/year

Advise small-business clients on HR questions via chat and calls, using AI tools plus your own judgment. You’ll also build handbooks and compliance projects—great if you enjoy multi-state HR and tech-enabled work.

Employer: MrBeast / Beast Industries

Location: Based in Greenville, NC (relocation from Atlanta supported)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning how on-screen talent is deployed across productions. You’ll set expectations, manage competing priorities, and give direct performance feedback in a high-profile creator studio.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.