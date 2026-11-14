Atlanta’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from bedside roles to remote coding and leadership, there’s a lot on the table. Here are some standout openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

WhiteCap Workforce Solutions Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, nights (12x3)

Full-time, nights (12x3) Pay: $58.15/hr

Work in a Level 1 trauma center with a focus on neuro and vascular cases. Great fit if you have prior Level 1 experience and want high-acuity OR work.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Perform adult cardiac ultrasounds, support cardiologists with clear images, and document in the EMR. Good for detail-focused techs who like direct patient care.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Handle diagnostic-quality mammograms while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Ideal if you’re strong on protocols and compassionate communication.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Verify and dispense meds, review orders, monitor for interactions, and counsel patients. Great for a licensed pharmacist who enjoys clinical collaboration.

Employer: FBSPL

FBSPL Location: Based in Atlanta/metro GA (Hall, Henry, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Barrow Counties)

Based in (Hall, Henry, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Barrow Counties) Type: Full-time (40 hrs, pick your own Mon–Fri work days )

Full-time (40 hrs, ) Salary: Up to $270K + benefits, 401k, PTO, insurance

Board-certified Family Medicine Physician role with flexible scheduling and strong comp. Good if you want outpatient primary care with solid benefits.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Provide independent nursing care, precept staff, and take on developing leadership duties. Emory offers day-1 health benefits, loan assistance, and mentorship.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Join a large nonprofit staffing group that deploys lab pros where they’re needed most. Good for lab scientists who like mission-driven work and travel options.

Employer: Resurgens Orthopaedics

Resurgens Orthopaedics Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Orthopedic PT role with sign-on bonus potential, strong benefits, and mentorship. You’ll build treatment plans, use advanced tools, and grow in a collaborative ortho setting.

Employer: Mercy Care

Mercy Care Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Senior leader role over quality, patient safety, risk, and regulatory for an FQHC serving underserved communities. Day-1 benefits and a mission-focused environment.

Employer: Peachford Hospital (UHS)

Peachford Hospital (UHS) Location: Atlanta/Dunwoody, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead clinical services at a 246-bed psychiatric hospital with programs across the lifespan. Requires a master’s in Social Work or Clinical Mental Health Counseling and inpatient psych leadership experience.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare Location: Remote (must live in an approved state, incl. GA)

Type: Full-time

Audit outpatient and ED coding, educate coders, and support compliance. Requires CCS certification and strong ICD-10/APC audit experience. (Duplicate posting also exists; role is the same.)

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Atlanta, GA (Durden Dr NE clinic)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + monthly incentives & possible sign-on up to $30K

Outpatient ortho/sports PT with big growth paths, free CE, residency-style programs, and bonuses. Great if you want a busy caseload and clear leadership tracks.

Employer: PruittHealth – Brookhaven

PruittHealth – Brookhaven Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

LPN role focused on wound and skin integrity in long-term care. Offers career growth programs, advance pay options, and comprehensive health plans.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00–15:30; schedule may vary)

Critical care anesthesiologist role in the VA system with EDRP student loan repayment (up to $200K, per policy), federal benefits, and 50–55 days paid time off.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Coordinate neurology operations, complex scheduling, and communication across inpatient/outpatient teams. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in healthcare coordination.

Employer: HealthCare Support

HealthCare Support Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Travel Medical Physicist contract with an estimated $5,602/week pay package plus travel, license, and certification reimbursements.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

CVOR Surgical Tech travel role with about $2,329/week and day-one health benefits, CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, nights

Night-shift SICU RN Clinician role caring for high-acuity surgical patients. Emory offers day-1 benefits, loan help, and strong professional development.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, outpatient, Tues–Thurs schedule

Operate MRI equipment for patients across the age spectrum in an outpatient setting. Great if you’re an RT or MRI-registered tech wanting a set 3-day schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.