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Atlanta
🏥 Atlanta Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Clinical & Remote Roles
12 days ago
Atlanta’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from bedside roles to remote coding and leadership, there’s a lot on the table. Here are some standout openings you can skim and apply to fast.
RN – Operating Room (12x3 Nights)
- Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, nights (12x3)
- Pay: $58.15/hr
Work in a Level 1 trauma center with a focus on neuro and vascular cases. Great fit if you have prior Level 1 experience and want high-acuity OR work.
Cardiac Sonographer
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Perform adult cardiac ultrasounds, support cardiologists with clear images, and document in the EMR. Good for detail-focused techs who like direct patient care.
Mammography Technologist
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Handle diagnostic-quality mammograms while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Ideal if you’re strong on protocols and compassionate communication.
Pharmacist (Staff)
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Verify and dispense meds, review orders, monitor for interactions, and counsel patients. Great for a licensed pharmacist who enjoys clinical collaboration.
Family Physician – Multiple GA Counties
- Employer: FBSPL
- Location: Based in Atlanta/metro GA (Hall, Henry, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Barrow Counties)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs, pick your own Mon–Fri work days)
- Salary: Up to $270K + benefits, 401k, PTO, insurance
Board-certified Family Medicine Physician role with flexible scheduling and strong comp. Good if you want outpatient primary care with solid benefits.
RN Clinician
- Employer: Emory Healthcare
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Provide independent nursing care, precept staff, and take on developing leadership duties. Emory offers day-1 health benefits, loan assistance, and mentorship.
Clinical Laboratory Scientist
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Join a large nonprofit staffing group that deploys lab pros where they’re needed most. Good for lab scientists who like mission-driven work and travel options.
Physical Therapist I
- Employer: Resurgens Orthopaedics
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Orthopedic PT role with sign-on bonus potential, strong benefits, and mentorship. You’ll build treatment plans, use advanced tools, and grow in a collaborative ortho setting.
Director of Quality & Compliance (On-Site)
- Employer: Mercy Care
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Senior leader role over quality, patient safety, risk, and regulatory for an FQHC serving underserved communities. Day-1 benefits and a mission-focused environment.
Director of Clinical & Social Services – Inpatient Psych
- Employer: Peachford Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Atlanta/Dunwoody, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead clinical services at a 246-bed psychiatric hospital with programs across the lifespan. Requires a master’s in Social Work or Clinical Mental Health Counseling and inpatient psych leadership experience.
Remote – Outpatient Coding Auditor
- Employer: Emory Healthcare
- Location: Remote (must live in an approved state, incl. GA)
- Type: Full-time
Audit outpatient and ED coding, educate coders, and support compliance. Requires CCS certification and strong ICD-10/APC audit experience. (Duplicate posting also exists; role is the same.)
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Durden Dr NE clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + monthly incentives & possible sign-on up to $30K
Outpatient ortho/sports PT with big growth paths, free CE, residency-style programs, and bonuses. Great if you want a busy caseload and clear leadership tracks.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Wound Care / Skin Integrity
- Employer: PruittHealth – Brookhaven
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
LPN role focused on wound and skin integrity in long-term care. Offers career growth programs, advance pay options, and comprehensive health plans.
Physician (Anesthesiologist – Critical Care)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00–15:30; schedule may vary)
Critical care anesthesiologist role in the VA system with EDRP student loan repayment (up to $200K, per policy), federal benefits, and 50–55 days paid time off.
Neurology Coordinator
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate neurology operations, complex scheduling, and communication across inpatient/outpatient teams. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in healthcare coordination.
Travel Medical Physicist – $5,602/week
- Employer: HealthCare Support
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Travel Medical Physicist contract with an estimated $5,602/week pay package plus travel, license, and certification reimbursements.
Travel CVOR Technologist – $2,329/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
CVOR Surgical Tech travel role with about $2,329/week and day-one health benefits, CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.
Surgical ICU Registered Nurse, 7pm–7:30am
- Employer: Emory Healthcare
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, nights
Night-shift SICU RN Clinician role caring for high-acuity surgical patients. Emory offers day-1 benefits, loan help, and strong professional development.
MRI Tech – Outpatient (Tues–Thurs)
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient, Tues–Thurs schedule
Operate MRI equipment for patients across the age spectrum in an outpatient setting. Great if you’re an RT or MRI-registered tech wanting a set 3-day schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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