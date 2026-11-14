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👔 Atlanta Executive & Management Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles
Atlanta’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got experience running complex projects, products, or construction programs. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring in and around Atlanta, GA.
EPC Partnering Manager – Energy Projects
- Employer: GE Vernova
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $166,700 + bonus
Lead EPC partnerships for heavy-duty gas turbine projects across the Americas. Great fit if you know power generation, complex contracts, and want your work tied directly to the energy transition.
Assistant Project Manager (Architecture)
- Employer: SSOE Group
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000
Support multi-discipline design teams on industrial and commercial projects while growing into a full PM role. Uses tools like Microsoft Project and CADD, with solid benefits and PTO.
Senior Project Manager with Java – Hybrid
- Employer: Cognizant
- Location: Atlanta, GA – Hybrid (3 days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000 – $130,000 + annual incentive
Own end-to-end delivery of Java/Spring Boot projects for large retail/merchandising clients. Ideal if you blend strong technical understanding with enterprise project leadership.
Senior Manager, CXO (Operations Process)
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Drive core operations projects, process improvements, and strategy within the Services business. Great for leaders with 8+ years’ experience in operations and process management.
Deals Accelerated Solutions IT Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus
High-impact director role leading IT cost/value management on complex deals and transformations. Perfect for someone with deep tech, finance, and M&A experience.
Project Controls Analyst – Natural Gas & Utilities
- Employer: Gleeds
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Support major natural gas and utilities projects with cost, schedule, and performance analysis. Great for data-driven candidates who like being close to big infrastructure work.
Concrete Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Lithko Contracting
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead estimating and project coordination for large commercial/industrial concrete jobs. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ self-perform concrete experience and a construction degree.
Senior Project Manager – Data Centers
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a data center builder)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (travel required)
- Type: Full-time
Run large, mission-critical data center and semiconductor projects from precon through commissioning. Strong fit if you’ve led hyperscale builds and complex MEP/commissioning.
Program Manager – Large Water/Wastewater Construction
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $230,000 – $285,000 + bonus/stock eligible
Oversee major municipal water/wastewater programs and lead multi-project teams. Requires PE license and deep experience in water infrastructure and construction management.
Project Manager 2 – General Construction
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Manage moderately complex commercial projects, from buyout and scheduling to closeout. Great next step for PMs with ~7+ years’ experience looking to move toward Senior PM.
Senior Project Manager, Enterprise Client – Workplace Fit-Out
- Employer: Colliers
- Location: Remote, tied to Atlanta/various locations
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,658 – $170,000 + bonus
Lead office and industrial capital projects with a focus on workplace fit-outs, MEP, and FF&E. Ideal for TI experts who like being the client’s on-site representative.
Business Strategy Director – Financial Services / Healthcare
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (typical base): $197,300 – $313,700 (varies by location)
Executive-level strategy role guiding multi-year transformations for large FS and Healthcare clients. Best for seasoned consultants (15+ years) with strong Salesforce and industry chops.
Technical Program Manager, Field Quality & Reliability – Electrical
- Employer: Google
- Location: Atlanta, GA (or other major hubs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity
Own field reliability programs for data center electrical and power systems. Great for TPMs with deep HV/MV systems and reliability/data analysis experience.
Staff Product Manager, Credit & Pricing
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Atlanta, GA (remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000 base + equity
Lead strategy for consumer credit experiences across shopping and repayment. Ideal for senior PMs with fintech or lending background and strong experimentation skills.
Equipment Project Manager – HVAC
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,200 – $93,660 + incentives
Manage HVAC equipment projects from order through delivery and cash flow. Good fit if you know HVAC or construction and like client-facing coordination work.
Healthcare Project Executive
- Employer: The Beck Group
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead $150M+ healthcare projects, owning client relationships, financials, and team performance. Designed for senior leaders with 12+ years in commercial construction.
Construction Program Manager – Healthcare
- Employer: Piedmont Healthcare
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
Plan and manage multiple hospital construction projects across the Piedmont system. Great for program-level builders with healthcare experience and a construction/engineering degree.
Product Manager – Data & Insurance Platforms
- Employer: Reserv
- Location: Atlanta, GA (100% remote, some states excluded)
- Type: Full-time
Drive data-centric software products for an AI-focused insurtech TPA. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ experience in data products, insurance/finserv, and agile delivery.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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