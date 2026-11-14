Atlanta’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got experience running complex projects, products, or construction programs. Here are several standout executive and management roles hiring in and around Atlanta, GA.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $166,700 + bonus

Lead EPC partnerships for heavy-duty gas turbine projects across the Americas. Great fit if you know power generation, complex contracts, and want your work tied directly to the energy transition.

Employer: SSOE Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Support multi-discipline design teams on industrial and commercial projects while growing into a full PM role. Uses tools like Microsoft Project and CADD, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Cognizant

Location: Atlanta, GA – Hybrid (3 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,000 – $130,000 + annual incentive

Own end-to-end delivery of Java/Spring Boot projects for large retail/merchandising clients. Ideal if you blend strong technical understanding with enterprise project leadership.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Drive core operations projects, process improvements, and strategy within the Services business. Great for leaders with 8+ years’ experience in operations and process management.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus

High-impact director role leading IT cost/value management on complex deals and transformations. Perfect for someone with deep tech, finance, and M&A experience.

Employer: Gleeds

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Support major natural gas and utilities projects with cost, schedule, and performance analysis. Great for data-driven candidates who like being close to big infrastructure work.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Lead estimating and project coordination for large commercial/industrial concrete jobs. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ self-perform concrete experience and a construction degree.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a data center builder)

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel required)

Atlanta, GA (travel required) Type: Full-time

Run large, mission-critical data center and semiconductor projects from precon through commissioning. Strong fit if you’ve led hyperscale builds and complex MEP/commissioning.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite)

Atlanta, GA (onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $230,000 – $285,000 + bonus/stock eligible

Oversee major municipal water/wastewater programs and lead multi-project teams. Requires PE license and deep experience in water infrastructure and construction management.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Manage moderately complex commercial projects, from buyout and scheduling to closeout. Great next step for PMs with ~7+ years’ experience looking to move toward Senior PM.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Remote, tied to Atlanta/various locations

Remote, tied to Atlanta/various locations Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $121,658 – $170,000 + bonus

Lead office and industrial capital projects with a focus on workplace fit-outs, MEP, and FF&E. Ideal for TI experts who like being the client’s on-site representative.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (typical base): $197,300 – $313,700 (varies by location)

Executive-level strategy role guiding multi-year transformations for large FS and Healthcare clients. Best for seasoned consultants (15+ years) with strong Salesforce and industry chops.

Employer: Google

Location: Atlanta, GA (or other major hubs)

Atlanta, GA (or other major hubs) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity

Own field reliability programs for data center electrical and power systems. Great for TPMs with deep HV/MV systems and reliability/data analysis experience.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote-first, US-based)

Atlanta, GA (remote-first, US-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000 base + equity

Lead strategy for consumer credit experiences across shopping and repayment. Ideal for senior PMs with fintech or lending background and strong experimentation skills.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Atlanta, GA (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays)

Atlanta, GA (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,200 – $93,660 + incentives

Manage HVAC equipment projects from order through delivery and cash flow. Good fit if you know HVAC or construction and like client-facing coordination work.

Employer: The Beck Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Lead $150M+ healthcare projects, owning client relationships, financials, and team performance. Designed for senior leaders with 12+ years in commercial construction.

Employer: Piedmont Healthcare

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Type: Full-time

Plan and manage multiple hospital construction projects across the Piedmont system. Great for program-level builders with healthcare experience and a construction/engineering degree.

Employer: Reserv

Location: Atlanta, GA (100% remote, some states excluded)

Atlanta, GA (100% remote, some states excluded) Type: Full-time

Drive data-centric software products for an AI-focused insurtech TPA. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ experience in data products, insurance/finserv, and agile delivery.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.