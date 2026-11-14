Atlanta’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—national brands and local companies are all hiring. Here are some of the best roles open this week, from entry-level to management.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (≈35 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour

Deadline: Application window anticipated to close 01/13/2027

Lead store operations, inventory, and a front-end team while keeping customer service strong. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: SageSure

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle inbound insurance claim calls and emails, guide policyholders through the claims process, and document everything in company systems. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to grow in the insurance industry (P&C adjuster license required/obtained after hire).

Employer: Grainger

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (listed as Part Time 20 role)

Pay: $18.85–$23.56/hour

Help walk-in customers with product selection, process orders, and assist with warehouse tasks. Benefits start day one for full-time: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with 6% company contribution, parental leave, tuition help, and more.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, run POS transactions, and operate print equipment. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer-facing experience and can lift up to 55 lbs.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a store team, handle scheduling, training, and customer issues, and step in for the Store Manager. Requires 1+ year of related experience and comfort in a fast-paced retail/print environment.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Welcome guests, manage takeout orders, and handle payments in a lively sports-bar setting. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and growth opportunities (some benefits based on eligibility).

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Atlanta, GA 30341

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Stock and straighten products, place signage, and take photos of completed work in Walmart stores. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings) and telemedicine health options available regardless of hours worked.

Employer: Peachford Hospital (UHS)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Dunwoody area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Answer calls from people seeking mental health care, help with admissions and insurance authorizations, and coordinate referrals. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, disability, life insurance, and ~23 days PTO.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Likely full-time, in-person

Likely Pay: Not listed

Face-to-face role helping customers understand products and services, doing presentations, and spotting sales opportunities. Includes training, ongoing guidance, and career advancement paths.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Seasonal/Other

Pay: $12.00/hour

Work on a Santa photo set, greeting families, taking photos, and running the POS. Offers flexible schedules, same-day pay options, employee discounts, and free Santa photo perks for you and your family.

Employer: Lids

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Seasonal/Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help fans find hats and team gear, keep the store looking sharp, and process shipments. Includes employee discounts, training, and early wage access options.

Employer: The Key People

Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple retail locations)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $48,000–$55,000/year + bonuses/commission

Work from company vans outside retail spots, greet customers, and cut car keys on the spot. No experience needed—paid hands-on training and room to grow, but you’ll need reliable transportation and comfort working independently.

Employer: Request Boutique

Location: Atlanta, GA (Cumberland Mall)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $400–$600 per week

Sell high-end sneakers and apparel, help customers on the sales floor, and grow with a boutique focused on rare and unreleased items. Offers a fun, energetic atmosphere, growth opportunities, and flexible scheduling (background and drug screen required).

Employer: Gordo’s, LLC (Gordo’s Foodservice)

Location: Atlanta, GA (south Atlanta hub)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $26.00/hour (40+ hrs/week)

Own the customer experience for restaurant and distributor accounts—order entry, fill rates, and service follow-up. Requires food/foodservice background and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and local travel reimbursement.

Employer: Marketing Development Services Group

Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $900–$1,200 per week

Mix of face-to-face customer service and direct sales in assigned territories, handling orders and payments while promoting products. Includes health, dental, vision, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Atlanta roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.