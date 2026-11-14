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Atlanta
🛒 Atlanta Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Pay-Boosting Roles
12 days ago
Atlanta’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—national brands and local companies are all hiring. Here are some of the best roles open this week, from entry-level to management.
Operations Manager – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time (≈35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour
- Deadline: Application window anticipated to close 01/13/2027
Lead store operations, inventory, and a front-end team while keeping customer service strong. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.
Claims Service Representative I
- Employer: SageSure
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle inbound insurance claim calls and emails, guide policyholders through the claims process, and document everything in company systems. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to grow in the insurance industry (P&C adjuster license required/obtained after hire).
Branch Sales Associate (Part Time 20) – Atlanta
- Employer: Grainger
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time (listed as Part Time 20 role)
- Pay: $18.85–$23.56/hour
Help walk-in customers with product selection, process orders, and assist with warehouse tasks. Benefits start day one for full-time: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with 6% company contribution, parental leave, tuition help, and more.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, run POS transactions, and operate print equipment. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer-facing experience and can lift up to 55 lbs.
Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a store team, handle scheduling, training, and customer issues, and step in for the Store Manager. Requires 1+ year of related experience and comfort in a fast-paced retail/print environment.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
Welcome guests, manage takeout orders, and handle payments in a lively sports-bar setting. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and growth opportunities (some benefits based on eligibility).
Retail Merchandiser – Walmart
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Atlanta, GA 30341
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Stock and straighten products, place signage, and take photos of completed work in Walmart stores. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings) and telemedicine health options available regardless of hours worked.
Admissions Call Specialist (8:30a–7p, Mon–Thu)
- Employer: Peachford Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Dunwoody area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed
Answer calls from people seeking mental health care, help with admissions and insurance authorizations, and coordinate referrals. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, disability, life insurance, and ~23 days PTO.
Customer Service Officer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Likely full-time, in-person
- Pay: Not listed
Face-to-face role helping customers understand products and services, doing presentations, and spotting sales opportunities. Includes training, ongoing guidance, and career advancement paths.
Holiday Retail Sales Associate (Sales Associate/Photographer)
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Seasonal/Other
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Work on a Santa photo set, greeting families, taking photos, and running the POS. Offers flexible schedules, same-day pay options, employee discounts, and free Santa photo perks for you and your family.
Seasonal Sales Help
- Employer: Lids
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Seasonal/Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help fans find hats and team gear, keep the store looking sharp, and process shipments. Includes employee discounts, training, and early wage access options.
Key Technician – Entry Level
- Employer: The Key People
- Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple retail locations)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $48,000–$55,000/year + bonuses/commission
Work from company vans outside retail spots, greet customers, and cut car keys on the spot. No experience needed—paid hands-on training and room to grow, but you’ll need reliable transportation and comfort working independently.
Entry-Level Sneaker Sales Floor Representative – Cumberland Mall
- Employer: Request Boutique
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Cumberland Mall)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $400–$600 per week
Sell high-end sneakers and apparel, help customers on the sales floor, and grow with a boutique focused on rare and unreleased items. Offers a fun, energetic atmosphere, growth opportunities, and flexible scheduling (background and drug screen required).
Customer Experience Specialist – Food Service
- Employer: Gordo’s, LLC (Gordo’s Foodservice)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (south Atlanta hub)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $26.00/hour (40+ hrs/week)
Own the customer experience for restaurant and distributor accounts—order entry, fill rates, and service follow-up. Requires food/foodservice background and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and local travel reimbursement.
Customer Service/Sales Representative
- Employer: Marketing Development Services Group
- Location: Atlanta, GA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900–$1,200 per week
Mix of face-to-face customer service and direct sales in assigned territories, handling orders and payments while promoting products. Includes health, dental, vision, flexible schedule, and professional development support.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Atlanta roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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