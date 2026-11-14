Atlanta’s education scene is buzzing right now, from K–8 innovation to nursing and allied health. Here are several roles where you can teach, lead, and still pay the bills.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: Atlanta, GA (remote, travel across U.S. campuses)

Salary: $120,000/year (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Type: Full-time, W2

You’ll rotate to different Alpha campuses every 1–3 months, running 1‑hour life skills workshops for K–8 students and coaching them to hit weekly goals. Housing is covered on the road, you don’t teach core academics, and this role is built for people who love travel and fast impact.

Employer: Arizona College of Nursing

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $55/hour

Type: Part-time

Teach and evaluate nursing students in clinical settings, with possible lab/simulation or didactic shifts. Great fit if you have a master’s or doctorate in nursing and 3+ years of recent RN experience and want flexible hours plus chances to grow as an educator.

Employer: Renaissance Learning

Location: Listed as Atlanta, GA (role description centers on Chicagoland ; contractor role)

Listed as (role description centers on ; contractor role) Salary: $50/hour (20–40 hours/week expected)

(20–40 hours/week expected) Type: Part-time contractor

Lead professional learning and implementation for Renaissance products in local districts—training educators, analyzing data, and guiding rollout. Ideal if you know tools like Star, understand how districts work, and enjoy a mix of remote and on-site support.

Employer: Ethos Classical Charter School

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Teach ELA or Math to 3rd–4th graders in a gifted cluster model, challenging advanced learners while supporting all students. You’ll need a valid Georgia teaching certificate and gifted endorsement, and you’ll get to build a joyful, high-expectation classroom in a tuition‑free public charter.

Employer: Concorde Career Colleges

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite, new campus opening 2027)

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Lead the Respiratory Therapy program at Concorde’s new Atlanta campus—hiring and coaching faculty, overseeing curriculum, and driving student outcomes and accreditation. Best for an experienced RRT with 4+ years clinical and 2+ years in a CoARC-accredited program who wants to shape a program from the ground up.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.