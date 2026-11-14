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🚧 Multiple Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs Hiring Now in Atlanta
Atlanta’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid openings around Atlanta, GA in construction, electrical, plumbing, and more.
Assistant Superintendent
Employer: Skanska
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work for a global contractor on projects like schools, roads, and hospitals. You’ll manage field operations and subcontractors (no manual labor) and get access to strong benefits, bonus potential, and career growth.
Superintendent – Data Centers
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead construction for mission‑critical data centers, cold storage, and industrial projects. Great fit if you’ve run large jobs before and know data center systems, safety, and scheduling.
Construction Supervisor
Employer: MasTec Communications Group
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $52,000–$93,000/year (DOE)
Supervise telecom utility crews (aerial and underground) and keep projects on time and safe. Offers 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and Red Wing boot voucher.
Senior Commercial Concrete Estimator
Employer: Lithko Contracting
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role estimating large commercial and industrial concrete projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in structural concrete estimating and want to lead bids on big, self‑perform work.
Prefabrication Integration Specialist
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support prefab on major projects, track metrics, and help teams use prefab best practices. Good entry point if you have 0–2+ years in construction or manufacturing and like process and tech.
Traveling Superintendent – Hotel Renovations
Employer: Jobot (for a hotel renovation GC)
Location: Based in Atlanta, travels nationwide
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year
Run fast‑paced hotel renovation jobs across the country. Comes with project and travel bonuses, strong benefits, car allowance, per diem, and flexible schedules.
Commercial Plumbing Foreman III (Travel)
Employer: Corvant
Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite with out‑of‑state travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead plumbing crews on mission‑critical projects like data centers and healthcare. You’ll handle safety, scheduling, GC meetings, QC, and still install plumbing on site; OSHA 30 and 5+ years’ experience preferred.
Carpenter
Employer: Arrow Exterminators
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Hourly, based on experience
Hands‑on carpentry repairing gutters, siding, decks, trim, sheetrock, and more. Includes company vehicle, $500 tool allowance, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.
Mechanic – Used Car Inspections (Flexible, 1099)
Employer: Car Dad (independent contractor)
Location: Atlanta + nearby areas
Type: Contract / flexible
Pay: $70 per inspection
Side‑gig for experienced mechanics: pick the inspections you want, check cars on site, and submit a simple report. No shop needed, no quotas, totally flexible schedule.
DWM Electrician Specialist – Licensed Unrestricted (RM Clayton)
Employer: City of Atlanta
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $47,474–$73,288/year
Maintain and troubleshoot motors, VFDs, PLCs, and plant electrical systems at a wastewater facility. Stable city job with leadership duties and preference for a Georgia unrestricted electrical license.
Electrician
Employer: Wiring Solutions Inc
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Install and repair electrical systems in residential and commercial work. Needs 3–5 years’ experience, your own tools, valid driver’s license, and strong NEC/code knowledge; offers flexible schedule and growth.
Estimator (Atlanta Location)
Employer: Bauer Foundation Corp.
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Prepare detailed cost estimates for deep foundations and heavy civil projects. Requires a construction management or civil engineering degree and 2–3 years’ related experience; includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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