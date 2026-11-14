Atlanta’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid openings around Atlanta, GA in construction, electrical, plumbing, and more.

Employer: Skanska

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a global contractor on projects like schools, roads, and hospitals. You’ll manage field operations and subcontractors (no manual labor) and get access to strong benefits, bonus potential, and career growth.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead construction for mission‑critical data centers, cold storage, and industrial projects. Great fit if you’ve run large jobs before and know data center systems, safety, and scheduling.

Employer: MasTec Communications Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$93,000/year (DOE)

Supervise telecom utility crews (aerial and underground) and keep projects on time and safe. Offers 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and Red Wing boot voucher.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role estimating large commercial and industrial concrete projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in structural concrete estimating and want to lead bids on big, self‑perform work.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support prefab on major projects, track metrics, and help teams use prefab best practices. Good entry point if you have 0–2+ years in construction or manufacturing and like process and tech.

Employer: Jobot (for a hotel renovation GC)

Location: Based in Atlanta, travels nationwide

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year

Run fast‑paced hotel renovation jobs across the country. Comes with project and travel bonuses, strong benefits, car allowance, per diem, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Corvant

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite with out‑of‑state travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plumbing crews on mission‑critical projects like data centers and healthcare. You’ll handle safety, scheduling, GC meetings, QC, and still install plumbing on site; OSHA 30 and 5+ years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, based on experience

Hands‑on carpentry repairing gutters, siding, decks, trim, sheetrock, and more. Includes company vehicle, $500 tool allowance, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Car Dad (independent contractor)

Location: Atlanta + nearby areas

Type: Contract / flexible

Pay: $70 per inspection

Side‑gig for experienced mechanics: pick the inspections you want, check cars on site, and submit a simple report. No shop needed, no quotas, totally flexible schedule.

Employer: City of Atlanta

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,474–$73,288/year

Maintain and troubleshoot motors, VFDs, PLCs, and plant electrical systems at a wastewater facility. Stable city job with leadership duties and preference for a Georgia unrestricted electrical license.

Employer: Wiring Solutions Inc

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Install and repair electrical systems in residential and commercial work. Needs 3–5 years’ experience, your own tools, valid driver’s license, and strong NEC/code knowledge; offers flexible schedule and growth.

Employer: Bauer Foundation Corp.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Prepare detailed cost estimates for deep foundations and heavy civil projects. Requires a construction management or civil engineering degree and 2–3 years’ related experience; includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.