Atlanta is busy and growing, which means buildings, hotels, and community spaces all need solid maintenance and cleaning crews. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now around Atlanta, GA.

Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as the primary electrical specialist for a major financial institution. You’ll handle commercial electrical systems, support HVAC/plumbing, and get strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k) match, and pension.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Warehouse janitorial role cleaning floors, restrooms, and common areas with equipment and chemicals. No diploma required and ABM offers benefits and is very veteran-friendly.

Employer: Atlanta Hawks / State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help flip the arena between games, concerts, and events—building and breaking down courts, stages, and seating. Great fit if you like physical work, late/overnight shifts, and the live-events world.

Employer: Audubon

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Apartment maintenance role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and unit turns plus grounds work. Requires 1+ year residential maintenance and on-call/weekend availability.

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

Location: Atlanta, GA 30336

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour (DOE)

Day shift M–F with ability to move to nights; you’ll maintain and troubleshoot industrial machinery, 3‑phase motors, PLCs, and facility systems. Includes medical insurance and steady, technical work.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour

Lead janitorial crews across multiple sites, handling floor care, windows, minor repairs, and restroom cleaning. Includes benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k) and uses a mobile app for timekeeping.

Employer: Frank's Detail, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Hands-on role cleaning and restoring mold-affected vehicle interiors, including HVAC and deep drying. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and is great for detail-oriented workers.

Employer: Mercy Housing

Location: Henderson Place Apartments, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Pay: $28.00–$28.85/hour

Lead maintenance at an affordable housing community—overseeing repairs, unit turns, budget, and vendors. Strong benefits, lots of PTO, and early-close Fridays.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple club sites)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Travel between club locations doing general building repairs, inspections, and emergency response. Requires 2+ years facilities experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown

Location: Atlanta, GA 30308

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Maintain a historic boutique hotel—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and interior repairs. Requires 2 years recent hotel maintenance experience and offers health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Hotel Indigo Atlanta – Vinings

Location: Atlanta, GA (Vinings area)

Type: Not stated (in-person)

Pay: From $17/hour

General hotel engineering role handling guest room PMs, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and cosmetic repairs. Good fit if you like varied tasks and can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: SBM Management Services

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$15/hour

Evening shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00–10:30 PM) doing janitorial work, hazardous waste handling, and motorized cleaning equipment. Benefits available through SBM.

Employer: General Contractor

Location: Fulton County Juvenile Courthouse, Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12/hour

Clean a government courthouse Monday–Friday, 12 PM–8 PM. Duties include floor care, trash, and restrooms; prior commercial cleaning is helpful but not required.

Employer: TGC Hospitality Management

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $19/hour

Hotel/apartment maintenance role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC assist, and room repairs. Requires 2+ years hotel/apartment maintenance and offers health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Puppy Haven

Location: 2900 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Hands-on role in dog daycare/boarding, keeping play areas clean and safe while supervising groups of dogs. Includes health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and you can bring your own dog to work.

Employer: deshai service llc

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time, Contract (subcontractor)

Pay: From $520/month (Wed–Fri evenings, ~8 hrs/week)

Light commercial office cleaning after hours—trash, restrooms, floors, and dusting. Must have your own car and is a good side gig with room to add more locations.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour

Another KBS opening leading janitorial project crews across multiple sites, with floor care, windows, and restroom work plus benefits and 401(k).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and cleaning talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.