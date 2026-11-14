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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Hiring Now in Atlanta
Atlanta is busy and growing, which means buildings, hotels, and community spaces all need solid maintenance and cleaning crews. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now around Atlanta, GA.
Facilities Electrician
Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work as the primary electrical specialist for a major financial institution. You’ll handle commercial electrical systems, support HVAC/plumbing, and get strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k) match, and pension.
MGE3 Janitorial Operative
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Warehouse janitorial role cleaning floors, restrooms, and common areas with equipment and chemicals. No diploma required and ABM offers benefits and is very veteran-friendly.
Conversion Technician I
Employer: Atlanta Hawks / State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help flip the arena between games, concerts, and events—building and breaking down courts, stages, and seating. Great fit if you like physical work, late/overnight shifts, and the live-events world.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: Audubon
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Apartment maintenance role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and unit turns plus grounds work. Requires 1+ year residential maintenance and on-call/weekend availability.
Electrical Maintenance Technician
Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group
Location: Atlanta, GA 30336
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$30/hour (DOE)
Day shift M–F with ability to move to nights; you’ll maintain and troubleshoot industrial machinery, 3‑phase motors, PLCs, and facility systems. Includes medical insurance and steady, technical work.
Project Supervisor
Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15/hour
Lead janitorial crews across multiple sites, handling floor care, windows, minor repairs, and restroom cleaning. Includes benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k) and uses a mobile app for timekeeping.
Vehicle Mold Remediation Technician
Employer: Frank's Detail, Inc.
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20/hour
Hands-on role cleaning and restoring mold-affected vehicle interiors, including HVAC and deep drying. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and is great for detail-oriented workers.
Maintenance Manager – Henderson Place
Employer: Mercy Housing
Location: Henderson Place Apartments, Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time (on-site)
Pay: $28.00–$28.85/hour
Lead maintenance at an affordable housing community—overseeing repairs, unit turns, budget, and vendors. Strong benefits, lots of PTO, and early-close Fridays.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta
Location: Atlanta, GA (multiple club sites)
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Salary: Not listed
Travel between club locations doing general building repairs, inspections, and emergency response. Requires 2+ years facilities experience and a valid driver’s license.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer – Midtown
Employer: Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown
Location: Atlanta, GA 30308
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20/hour
Maintain a historic boutique hotel—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and interior repairs. Requires 2 years recent hotel maintenance experience and offers health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer – Vinings
Employer: Hotel Indigo Atlanta – Vinings
Location: Atlanta, GA (Vinings area)
Type: Not stated (in-person)
Pay: From $17/hour
General hotel engineering role handling guest room PMs, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and cosmetic repairs. Good fit if you like varied tasks and can work weekends/holidays.
Custodian
Employer: SBM Management Services
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $14–$15/hour
Evening shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00–10:30 PM) doing janitorial work, hazardous waste handling, and motorized cleaning equipment. Benefits available through SBM.
General Cleaner – Juvenile Courthouse
Employer: General Contractor
Location: Fulton County Juvenile Courthouse, Atlanta, GA
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $12/hour
Clean a government courthouse Monday–Friday, 12 PM–8 PM. Duties include floor care, trash, and restrooms; prior commercial cleaning is helpful but not required.
Hotel Maintenance
Employer: TGC Hospitality Management
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Pay: $19/hour
Hotel/apartment maintenance role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC assist, and room repairs. Requires 2+ years hotel/apartment maintenance and offers health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k).
Dog Daycare Attendant
Employer: Puppy Haven
Location: 2900 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $15/hour
Hands-on role in dog daycare/boarding, keeping play areas clean and safe while supervising groups of dogs. Includes health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and you can bring your own dog to work.
Evening Office Cleaner (Subcontractor)
Employer: deshai service llc
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Part-time, Contract (subcontractor)
Pay: From $520/month (Wed–Fri evenings, ~8 hrs/week)
Light commercial office cleaning after hours—trash, restrooms, floors, and dusting. Must have your own car and is a good side gig with room to add more locations.
Project Supervisor
Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15/hour
Another KBS opening leading janitorial project crews across multiple sites, with floor care, windows, and restroom work plus benefits and 401(k).
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and cleaning talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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