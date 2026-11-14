Atlanta’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around power, grid modernization, data centers, and infrastructure. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, this week has some strong options from junior to manager level.

Employer: Alta Planning + Design

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $97,000/year

Work on bikeways, trails, and complete streets that make Atlanta safer for people walking and biking. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in civil/transportation design and want mission-driven work plus strong benefits and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Atlanta, GA (plus other eligible cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,600 – $164,000/year

Join the Stability Analysis team working on BWR reactor safety, thermal‑hydraulics, and advanced designs like BWRX‑300. Ideal for nuclear/mech/chem engineers with 3+ years in thermal‑hydraulics who want deep technical work, relocation support, and strong benefits.

(Second posting at a similar level: Lead Engineer Stability Analysis-1)

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Atlanta, GA (Distribution Advanced Studies Team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,600 – $183,000/year

Lead utility distribution grid mod work—FLISR, volt‑var, ADMS, DER, and resiliency programs. Best for senior electrical engineers (7–10 years) who like client‑facing studies, advanced planning tools, and industry involvement (IEEE, CIGRE, etc.).

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,100 – $150,590/year

Design power plant electrical systems for combined‑cycle and simple‑cycle projects—one‑lines, protection, arc flash, and more. Great if you’re a PE with 5–7 years in generation and want to mentor others while staying hands‑on.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,300 – $155,500/year

Senior role focused on distribution protection (34.5 kV and below): relay settings, DER interconnects, arc flash, and event analysis. Good match if you enjoy utility protection work and leading/mentoring project teams.

(Similar lead-level posting also here: Distribution Protection Engineer, with a higher posted range of $107,600 – $183,000/year.)

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Atlanta, GA (and Overland Park, KS)

Type: Full-time summer internship

For undergrad/grad mechanical engineering students interested in power and thermal generation. 12‑week paid internship with real project work, mentorship, and exposure to WSP’s power practice.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Atlanta, GA (Advanced Facilities group)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $116,800/year

Architect role focused on advanced facilities like semiconductor and life sciences buildings. Licensed architect with 7+ years and strong Revit skills will get to lead portions of design, mentor juniors, and work in a hybrid setup.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary (example ranges by location): $136,600 – $184,800/year (for listed markets)

Own design of low‑voltage switchgear and power distribution products used in AWS data centers. Great for electrical product engineers with 4+ years in LV gear or mission‑critical systems who want global impact and deep vendor interaction.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,600 – $114,900/year (Atlanta range)

Operations/process engineer role designing material flow, layouts, and processes for sortation centers. Good fit if you have 3+ years in industrial/manufacturing/operations engineering and like travel and large‑scale automation.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $95,000/year

Perfect for new grads (0–2 years, EIT) who want to work on federal buildings and complex renovations. You’ll learn structural design of steel and concrete systems with strong mentorship and hybrid work.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,000 – $204,300/year (Atlanta range)

Lead the electrical and controls engineering team for Amazon’s material handling systems. Ideal for senior controls/electrical leaders (7+ years) with deep PLC/SCADA, VFDs, industrial networks (EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, PROFINET), and NEC experience.

Employer: Plan B Climatech

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Data center MEP firm hiring mechanical designers/engineers from junior to principal. You’ll work on mission‑critical cooling and HVAC with strong mentorship, 100% healthcare coverage, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Plan B Climatech

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Similar setup on the electrical side—MEP design for data centers, Revit/AutoCAD required, mission‑critical experience a plus but not required. Good move if you want to specialize in high‑growth data center work.

Employer: Exotec

Location: Atlanta, GA (high travel)

Type: Full-time

Commission and troubleshoot warehouse robotics systems on client sites ~3 weeks/month. Great for early‑career mechatronics/robotics engineers who like hands‑on work, travel, and working across software, electrical, and mechanical.

Employer: RoboNex 88 Technologies

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (intern/early‑career)

Broad engineering role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom. Good for recent grads with CAD/Revit/Python/MATLAB‑type skills who want wide exposure across disciplines.

Employer: Inspire Brands

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Create and review kitchen layouts and elevations for brands like Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Sonic. Strong AutoCAD skills and 3–5 years in restaurant/retail design make you a great fit.

Employer: Ferrovial Construction

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Senior design role on tolling, ITS, lighting, and electrical for major transportation projects. Best for engineers with 8+ years in highway/ITS/tolling design who want to work on large design‑build/PPP work with GDOT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.