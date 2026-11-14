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🏗️ Atlanta Architecture & Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings
Atlanta’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around power, grid modernization, data centers, and infrastructure. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, this week has some strong options from junior to manager level.
Engineering Designer II – Active Transportation
Employer: Alta Planning + Design
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,000 – $97,000/year
Work on bikeways, trails, and complete streets that make Atlanta safer for people walking and biking. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in civil/transportation design and want mission-driven work plus strong benefits and hybrid flexibility.
Lead Engineer Stability Analysis (Two Levels Open)
Employer: GE Vernova
Location: Atlanta, GA (plus other eligible cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,600 – $164,000/year
Join the Stability Analysis team working on BWR reactor safety, thermal‑hydraulics, and advanced designs like BWRX‑300. Ideal for nuclear/mech/chem engineers with 3+ years in thermal‑hydraulics who want deep technical work, relocation support, and strong benefits.
(Second posting at a similar level: Lead Engineer Stability Analysis-1)
Mid-Level Grid Modernization Engineer
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Atlanta, GA (Distribution Advanced Studies Team)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,600 – $183,000/year
Lead utility distribution grid mod work—FLISR, volt‑var, ADMS, DER, and resiliency programs. Best for senior electrical engineers (7–10 years) who like client‑facing studies, advanced planning tools, and industry involvement (IEEE, CIGRE, etc.).
Mid-Level Electrical Engineer (Generation)
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,100 – $150,590/year
Design power plant electrical systems for combined‑cycle and simple‑cycle projects—one‑lines, protection, arc flash, and more. Great if you’re a PE with 5–7 years in generation and want to mentor others while staying hands‑on.
Distribution Protection Engineer
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,300 – $155,500/year
Senior role focused on distribution protection (34.5 kV and below): relay settings, DER interconnects, arc flash, and event analysis. Good match if you enjoy utility protection work and leading/mentoring project teams.
(Similar lead-level posting also here: Distribution Protection Engineer, with a higher posted range of $107,600 – $183,000/year.)
Mechanical Engineering (Thermal Generation) Intern – Summer 2027
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Atlanta, GA (and Overland Park, KS)
Type: Full-time summer internship
For undergrad/grad mechanical engineering students interested in power and thermal generation. 12‑week paid internship with real project work, mentorship, and exposure to WSP’s power practice.
Design Architect – Industrial (Semiconductor)
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Atlanta, GA (Advanced Facilities group)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $116,800/year
Architect role focused on advanced facilities like semiconductor and life sciences buildings. Licensed architect with 7+ years and strong Revit skills will get to lead portions of design, mentor juniors, and work in a hybrid setup.
Sr. Product Design Engineer – Data Center Electrical Products
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary (example ranges by location): $136,600 – $184,800/year (for listed markets)
Own design of low‑voltage switchgear and power distribution products used in AWS data centers. Great for electrical product engineers with 4+ years in LV gear or mission‑critical systems who want global impact and deep vendor interaction.
Process Design Engineer – North American Sortation Center Engineering
Employer: Amazon
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $76,600 – $114,900/year (Atlanta range)
Operations/process engineer role designing material flow, layouts, and processes for sortation centers. Good fit if you have 3+ years in industrial/manufacturing/operations engineering and like travel and large‑scale automation.
Entry Level Structural Engineer – Federal Buildings
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $95,000/year
Perfect for new grads (0–2 years, EIT) who want to work on federal buildings and complex renovations. You’ll learn structural design of steel and concrete systems with strong mentorship and hybrid work.
Manager, Electrical & Controls Engineering – OneMHS
Employer: Amazon
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $151,000 – $204,300/year (Atlanta range)
Lead the electrical and controls engineering team for Amazon’s material handling systems. Ideal for senior controls/electrical leaders (7+ years) with deep PLC/SCADA, VFDs, industrial networks (EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, PROFINET), and NEC experience.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Mission Critical
Employer: Plan B Climatech
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Data center MEP firm hiring mechanical designers/engineers from junior to principal. You’ll work on mission‑critical cooling and HVAC with strong mentorship, 100% healthcare coverage, bonuses, and clear growth paths.
Electrical Engineer – Mission Critical
Employer: Plan B Climatech
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Similar setup on the electrical side—MEP design for data centers, Revit/AutoCAD required, mission‑critical experience a plus but not required. Good move if you want to specialize in high‑growth data center work.
Field Commissioning Engineer – Warehouse Robotics & Automation
Employer: Exotec
Location: Atlanta, GA (high travel)
Type: Full-time
Commission and troubleshoot warehouse robotics systems on client sites ~3 weeks/month. Great for early‑career mechatronics/robotics engineers who like hands‑on work, travel, and working across software, electrical, and mechanical.
Grad Engineering Intern
Employer: RoboNex 88 Technologies
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time (intern/early‑career)
Broad engineering role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom. Good for recent grads with CAD/Revit/Python/MATLAB‑type skills who want wide exposure across disciplines.
Senior Analyst, Store Planning
Employer: Inspire Brands
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Create and review kitchen layouts and elevations for brands like Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Sonic. Strong AutoCAD skills and 3–5 years in restaurant/retail design make you a great fit.
ITS & Tolling Engineer
Employer: Ferrovial Construction
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Senior design role on tolling, ITS, lighting, and electrical for major transportation projects. Best for engineers with 8+ years in highway/ITS/tolling design who want to work on large design‑build/PPP work with GDOT.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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