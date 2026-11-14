Atlanta’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, brands, and tech companies are all looking for design talent. If you’re in arts, design, or UX, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Jones Worley

Jones Worley Location: Atlanta, GA (Midtown, hybrid 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead creative direction across branding, presentations, MarCom, and experiential graphic design, while mentoring designers and managing complex projects. Great fit if you love shaping concepts, presenting to clients, and balancing big ideas with hands-on design.

Employer: Creative Circle (business solutions client)

Creative Circle (business solutions client) Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; onsite Day 1, as needed)

Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-level concepting and presentation design for a range of client campaigns, driving ideation sessions and mentoring creative teams. Ideal if you have 8+ years of art direction, a strong digital portfolio, and love turning complex business problems into sharp visual stories.

Employer: Safe-Guard Products International

Location: Atlanta, GA (Sandy Springs, hybrid Mon–Thu onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level production and design role supporting marketing and sales enablement across print, digital, presentations, and environmental graphics. Good for detail-obsessed designers with 6+ years’ experience, deep Adobe CC skills, and an interest in automotive/finance brands.

Employer: Mashburn, LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience (not listed)

Own technical design and fit for the Sid Mashburn menswear line from development through production. Great if you have 5+ years in technical design (2+ in menswear), love garment construction and fittings, and want to be close to the product in a fashion brand HQ.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Atlanta, GA (hybrid; office time especially first 60 days)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by state; examples include $109,000–$163,020 depending on location

Lead and evolve the design system behind Ryan’s digital tax products, owning Figma libraries, tokens, documentation, and accessibility. Best for system-minded UX pros with 5–8 years’ experience and a strong portfolio in enterprise-level design systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.