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📋 Multiple Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Atlanta, GA
Atlanta’s admin job scene is busy right now—lots of front office, coordinator, and executive support roles across healthcare, tech, real estate, and nonprofits. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, this is a great moment to apply.
Property Administrator
Employer: Stream Realty Partners
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, in-office
Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle AP/AR, tenant relations, work orders, and vendor contracts while supporting a commercial property management team. Good fit if you like numbers, customer service, and want to grow in commercial real estate.
Executive Assistant
Employer: Levolor (Hunter Douglas family)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + 5–10% bonus
Support three leaders across Levolor and Hunter Douglas while also running day-to-day office operations. Mix of high-level executive support, travel and meeting planning, and facility coordination with strong benefits and FTO.
Property Coordinator
Employer: Lincoln Property Company
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, 100% in-office
Salary: Range not listed (pay tied to experience and market)
Support building management with invoices, tenant billing, reports, move-ins/move-outs, and tenant requests. Great entry point into commercial property management with national-firm training and benefits.
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
Employer: Velosio
Location: Atlanta, GA (300 Galleria Pkwy)
Type: Full-time, in-office 5 days/week
Salary: Not listed
Be the face of the office—greet visitors, manage reception, coordinate leadership calendars, and support events and office logistics. Ideal if you enjoy front desk work plus calendar management in a tech-focused company.
Executive Administrative Assistant – CCB Tech
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, in-office Mon–Fri
Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)
High-level support for senior leaders in Consumer & Community Banking Tech: complex calendars, travel (domestic & international), events, expenses, and onboarding. Best for someone with 5+ years supporting MD-level executives.
Office Coordinator (Atlanta, Georgia)
Employer: Charlie Health
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, in-office, Mon–Fri 9–5
Salary: $18–$22/hour
Run daily office operations for a behavioral health organization while handling claims, data entry, and compliance-related admin. Good for detail-oriented candidates who want mission-driven work in mental health.
Front Office Representative
Employer: Moodreact
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Welcome visitors, answer questions, and support scheduling for a maintenance services company. A solid fit if you like customer-facing work and want to build office and customer service skills.
Front Desk Executive
Employer: Not listed (Atlanta-based company)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time (implied)
Salary: Not listed
Front desk role focused on greeting visitors, answering inquiries, and coordinating appointments. Good entry-level option if you want a polished reception role with room to grow.
Administrative Professional Senior
Employer: Georgia Tech – School of Materials Science & Engineering
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.58–$27.98/hour
Lead higher-level admin work: budget support, HR/payroll coordination, purchasing, events, and supervising other admin staff. Great for someone with 6–8 years of admin experience looking for stability and campus benefits.
Front Office Dental Coordinator / Scheduler
Employer: Dental TLC
Location: Atlanta, GA 30328 (in-person)
Type: Full-time, 4-day workweek, no weekends
Salary: $20–$21/hour
Join a busy dental practice handling patient scheduling and check-in with strong benefits, bonuses, and fun perks (catered meals, team trips). Dental experience is a plus but they’ll train the right upbeat, organized person.
TEMP – Admin Clerical Customer Service (School of Computer Science)
Employer: Georgia Tech – College of Computing
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Temporary
Salary: Up to $30/hour (hourly range $0–$30 listed)
Short-term campus role supporting faculty and students with travel, events, expenses, and general office tasks. Good if you want flexible, temporary work and campus experience.
Executive Assistant – Marketing Leadership
Employer: American Cancer Society
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30–$32/hour
Support up to four senior marketing leaders with calendars, meetings, travel, expenses, and cross-team projects. Ideal for experienced EAs who want mission-driven work and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, apply early, and don’t be shy about sending out a few applications this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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