Atlanta’s admin job scene is busy right now—lots of front office, coordinator, and executive support roles across healthcare, tech, real estate, and nonprofits. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, this is a great moment to apply.

Employer: Stream Realty Partners

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle AP/AR, tenant relations, work orders, and vendor contracts while supporting a commercial property management team. Good fit if you like numbers, customer service, and want to grow in commercial real estate.

Employer: Levolor (Hunter Douglas family)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + 5–10% bonus

Support three leaders across Levolor and Hunter Douglas while also running day-to-day office operations. Mix of high-level executive support, travel and meeting planning, and facility coordination with strong benefits and FTO.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, 100% in-office

Salary: Range not listed (pay tied to experience and market)

Support building management with invoices, tenant billing, reports, move-ins/move-outs, and tenant requests. Great entry point into commercial property management with national-firm training and benefits.

Employer: Velosio

Location: Atlanta, GA (300 Galleria Pkwy)

Type: Full-time, in-office 5 days/week

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of the office—greet visitors, manage reception, coordinate leadership calendars, and support events and office logistics. Ideal if you enjoy front desk work plus calendar management in a tech-focused company.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, in-office Mon–Fri

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

High-level support for senior leaders in Consumer & Community Banking Tech: complex calendars, travel (domestic & international), events, expenses, and onboarding. Best for someone with 5+ years supporting MD-level executives.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, in-office, Mon–Fri 9–5

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Run daily office operations for a behavioral health organization while handling claims, data entry, and compliance-related admin. Good for detail-oriented candidates who want mission-driven work in mental health.

Employer: Moodreact

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome visitors, answer questions, and support scheduling for a maintenance services company. A solid fit if you like customer-facing work and want to build office and customer service skills.

Employer: Not listed (Atlanta-based company)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role focused on greeting visitors, answering inquiries, and coordinating appointments. Good entry-level option if you want a polished reception role with room to grow.

Employer: Georgia Tech – School of Materials Science & Engineering

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.58–$27.98/hour

Lead higher-level admin work: budget support, HR/payroll coordination, purchasing, events, and supervising other admin staff. Great for someone with 6–8 years of admin experience looking for stability and campus benefits.

Employer: Dental TLC

Location: Atlanta, GA 30328 (in-person)

Type: Full-time, 4-day workweek, no weekends

Salary: $20–$21/hour

Join a busy dental practice handling patient scheduling and check-in with strong benefits, bonuses, and fun perks (catered meals, team trips). Dental experience is a plus but they’ll train the right upbeat, organized person.

Employer: Georgia Tech – College of Computing

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Temporary

Salary: Up to $30/hour (hourly range $0–$30 listed)

Short-term campus role supporting faculty and students with travel, events, expenses, and general office tasks. Good if you want flexible, temporary work and campus experience.

Employer: American Cancer Society

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$32/hour

Support up to four senior marketing leaders with calendars, meetings, travel, expenses, and cross-team projects. Ideal for experienced EAs who want mission-driven work and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, apply early, and don’t be shy about sending out a few applications this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.