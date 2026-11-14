🚧 Red & Gold Line rail shut down Dec. 13, bus bridge in place

On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, Red and Gold Line rail service will be suspended from 9 a.m. to noon between Arts Center Station and Buckhead and Lenox Stations so Georgia Power can safely replace an overhead line.

During this time:

No trains will run between Arts Center, Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox .

. A bus bridge will run continuously between these stations.

will run continuously between these stations. Plan for about 30 extra minutes of travel.

of travel. Buses will load in each station’s bus bay, except Buckhead, where they’ll load on Peachtree Road.

Regular local bus routes and Sunday schedules are unchanged, and long-term parking at Lindbergh Center stays open. If you transfer from bus to rail at Lindbergh, you’ll need to use the bus bridge to reach Red or Gold Line trains.

For updated weekend rail info, check itsmarta.com/special-rail-schedules or learn more about this project at itsmarta.com/railsuspensiondec13.