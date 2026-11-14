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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Atlanta This Week
Here are some free items your neighbors around Atlanta are giving away right now. If you see something you need, reach out or head over quickly—these go fast.
Weight lifting bench bars FREE
Item: Weight lifting bench bars (on curb)
Details:
- Condition: Not stated; curb pickup
- Pickup: FREE on the curb at 1533 Cave Rd NW
- Great if you’re setting up a simple home gym.
Location: Mt. Paran Northside, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Sink White Ceramic pedestal
Item: Tall white ceramic vase (listed as pedestal sink, but described as a vase)
Details:
- Use: Home decor, tall accent vase
- Color/Material: White ceramic
Location: Delowe/Washington Rd, East Point, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Wood Bedroom Dresser with Panasonic TV
Item: Light wood dresser plus Panasonic flat‑screen TV
Details:
- Dresser: 5 drawers, light wood, decorative brass‑tone hardware
- TV: Panasonic flat‑screen (size not listed)
- Note from poster: “Everything’s free, come get it.”
Location: Woodward Hills, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Black Tufted Loveseat
Item: Black upholstered loveseat
Details:
- Tufted design with nailhead trim
- Tapered legs
- Matches well with many living room styles
- Note from poster: “Everything’s free, come get it.”
Location: Woodward Hills, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Glass for framing pictures ( or anything else)
Item: Cut glass sheets for framing or crafts
Details:
- About 15 pieces of glass
- Approx. 14" x 17" each
- Good for picture frames, art projects, or DIY work
Location: Druid Hills, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Black Baby Booties
Item: Black baby booties
Details:
- Cute design with pom‑poms
- Size and brand not listed
- Nice extra pair for cooler days
Location: Lakewood Heights, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Case of green paper 11x17
Item: Case of green paper
Details:
- Size: 11" x 17"
- Quantity not listed, but offered as a full case
- Handy for flyers, crafts, or office use
Location: Oakcliff, Doraville, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Atlanta Opera Silent Night Ticket FRIDAY 11/13
Item: Free ticket to the Atlanta Opera’s Silent Night
Details:
- Performance: Tonight at 7:30 PM
- Venue: Cobb Energy Center
- Seat: Rear orchestra, row V, middle
- Physical ticket – must be picked up in Midtown Atlanta
- Poster can’t attend and wants someone else to enjoy the show
Location: Pickup in Midtown, Atlanta, GA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Christmas Tree - FREE
Item: 9-foot artificial Blue Spruce Christmas tree (Balsam Hill)
Details:
- Height: 9 feet
- Brand: Balsam Hill
- Age: About 6 years old
- Some original built‑in lights no longer work – you may need to add or repair lights
- Includes instruction manual, original storage bags, and replacement lights
- Pickup only; great full‑size tree for a larger space
Location: Buckhead, Atlanta, GA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Johnny's Seedbed Roller (Atlanta)
Item: Seedbed roller (Johnny’s brand)
Details:
- Older tool, originally owned by poster’s grandpa
- Good for preparing garden seedbeds
- Being given away because the owner is relocating
- Photos available in the linked post
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Furniture (DeKalb county)
Item: 3 chairs and a chest drawer with mirror
Details:
- Set includes:
- Three chairs
- Chest of drawers with mirror
- Exact styles and sizes not listed; check photos in the post
- Poster notes a Fair Chance Policy: they’ll wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply
- Pickup likely best on weekends (mentioned in post)
Location: Briarcliff Road NE, DeKalb County, GA
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spot as soon as you can—free deals in Atlanta tend to disappear quickly once word gets out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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