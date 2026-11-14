Here are some free items your neighbors around Atlanta are giving away right now. If you see something you need, reach out or head over quickly—these go fast.

Item: Weight lifting bench bars (on curb)

Details:

Condition: Not stated; curb pickup

Not stated; curb pickup Pickup: FREE on the curb at 1533 Cave Rd NW

Great if you’re setting up a simple home gym.

Location: Mt. Paran Northside, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Tall white ceramic vase (listed as pedestal sink, but described as a vase)

Details:

Use: Home decor, tall accent vase

Home decor, tall accent vase Color/Material: White ceramic

Location: Delowe/Washington Rd, East Point, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Light wood dresser plus Panasonic flat‑screen TV

Details:

Dresser: 5 drawers, light wood, decorative brass‑tone hardware

5 drawers, light wood, decorative brass‑tone hardware TV: Panasonic flat‑screen (size not listed)

Panasonic flat‑screen (size not listed) Note from poster: “Everything’s free, come get it.”

Location: Woodward Hills, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black upholstered loveseat

Details:

Tufted design with nailhead trim

Tapered legs

Matches well with many living room styles

Note from poster: “Everything’s free, come get it.”

Location: Woodward Hills, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Cut glass sheets for framing or crafts

Details:

About 15 pieces of glass

of glass Approx. 14" x 17" each

each Good for picture frames, art projects, or DIY work

Location: Druid Hills, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black baby booties

Details:

Cute design with pom‑poms

Size and brand not listed

Nice extra pair for cooler days

Location: Lakewood Heights, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Case of green paper

Details:

Size: 11" x 17"

Quantity not listed, but offered as a full case

Handy for flyers, crafts, or office use

Location: Oakcliff, Doraville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free ticket to the Atlanta Opera’s Silent Night

Details:

Performance: Tonight at 7:30 PM

Venue: Cobb Energy Center

Seat: Rear orchestra, row V, middle

Physical ticket – must be picked up in Midtown Atlanta

– must be picked up in Poster can’t attend and wants someone else to enjoy the show

Location: Pickup in Midtown, Atlanta, GA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: 9-foot artificial Blue Spruce Christmas tree (Balsam Hill)

Details:

Height: 9 feet

Brand: Balsam Hill

Age: About 6 years old

Some original built‑in lights no longer work – you may need to add or repair lights

– you may need to add or repair lights Includes instruction manual , original storage bags , and replacement lights

, , and Pickup only; great full‑size tree for a larger space

Location: Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Seedbed roller (Johnny’s brand)

Details:

Older tool, originally owned by poster’s grandpa

Good for preparing garden seedbeds

Being given away because the owner is relocating

Photos available in the linked post

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 3 chairs and a chest drawer with mirror

Details:

Set includes: Three chairs Chest of drawers with mirror

Exact styles and sizes not listed; check photos in the post

Poster notes a Fair Chance Policy : they’ll wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply

: they’ll wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply Pickup likely best on weekends (mentioned in post)

Location: Briarcliff Road NE, DeKalb County, GA

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spot as soon as you can—free deals in Atlanta tend to disappear quickly once word gets out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.