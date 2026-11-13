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⚡ Atlanta utilities & infrastructure jobs with multiple openings
Atlanta’s water and utility scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like field work or leading big teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Atlanta, GA.
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Operator
Employer: Woodard & Curran
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport)
Type: Full-time, shift work with overtime eligible
Pay: $23–$33 per hour, based on experience and license
Operate and maintain an industrial wastewater treatment plant at the airport, helping keep systems in compliance and water clean. Good fit if you have a Georgia Grade III (or higher) or industrial wastewater license, like hands-on work, and want steady hours with chances to grow your certifications.
DWM Watershed Manager II (OLIO – Collection)
Employer: City of Atlanta – Department of Watershed Management
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Salary: $80,594 – $90,888 per year
Posting expires: November 11, 2026
Lead the City’s wastewater collection system operations, from sewer cleaning and repairs to emergency response and capital projects. Ideal if you have a strong wastewater background, supervisory experience, and a Wastewater Collection System Operator License, and want to shape policy, manage budgets, and guide multiple field teams.
Locate Technician – Fulton County, Georgia
Employer: Stake Center Locating
Location: Atlanta, GA (Fulton County area)
Type: Full-time, field technician
Pay: $20.00 per hour
Entry-level utility locator role where you work outdoors marking underground lines to prevent damage. Training is 100% paid, and you get a company vehicle with fuel card, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, and Red Wing safety shoe vouchers, making this a solid start if you like independent field work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Atlanta’s utility and infrastructure jobs tend to open up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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