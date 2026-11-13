Atlanta’s water and utility scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like field work or leading big teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Atlanta, GA.

Employer: Woodard & Curran

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport)

Type: Full-time, shift work with overtime eligible

Pay: $23–$33 per hour, based on experience and license

Operate and maintain an industrial wastewater treatment plant at the airport, helping keep systems in compliance and water clean. Good fit if you have a Georgia Grade III (or higher) or industrial wastewater license, like hands-on work, and want steady hours with chances to grow your certifications.

Employer: City of Atlanta – Department of Watershed Management

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $80,594 – $90,888 per year

Posting expires: November 11, 2026

Lead the City’s wastewater collection system operations, from sewer cleaning and repairs to emergency response and capital projects. Ideal if you have a strong wastewater background, supervisory experience, and a Wastewater Collection System Operator License, and want to shape policy, manage budgets, and guide multiple field teams.

Employer: Stake Center Locating

Location: Atlanta, GA (Fulton County area)

Type: Full-time, field technician

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Entry-level utility locator role where you work outdoors marking underground lines to prevent damage. Training is 100% paid, and you get a company vehicle with fuel card, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, and Red Wing safety shoe vouchers, making this a solid start if you like independent field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Atlanta’s utility and infrastructure jobs tend to open up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.