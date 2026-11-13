Atlanta is busy and growing, and so are people-focused jobs. If you like helping families and supporting your community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (one-night booking)

When: Fri, Nov 13, 2026, 10:00 PM – Sat, Nov 14, 2026, 3:00 AM

Pets: Two cats in the home

Watch two girls, ages 3 and 7, for one late-night shift while parents attend a school event. You’ll handle dinner, playtime, and bedtime—no driving or bathing.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Internship (one-day booking + trial)

When: Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Pets: One 6-year-old goldendoodle (two walks needed)

Care for a 9‑month‑old baby—playtime, diapers, bottles, solids, and naps—plus short dog walks. Includes a 3–4 hour trial day while the parent works from home to be sure it’s a good fit.

Employer: Wyndy (Care Specialist with Wellthy partner)

Wyndy (Care Specialist with Wellthy partner) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (one-evening booking)

When: Fri, Nov 13, 2026, 4:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Pets: None in the environment

Watch two kids, ages 3 and 5, in a professional setting with a clear, simple focus on childcare only—no driving, feeding, bathing, or bedtime. Great if you want a calm, pet-free environment.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Winship at Emory Midtown – Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, 40 hours

Shift: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Licensed clinical social work role in Georgia’s largest academic health system, focused on discharge planning, counseling, and care coordination in an ambulatory setting. Offers day-one health benefits, student loan repayment help, family-focused benefits, and mentorship/leadership programs.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.