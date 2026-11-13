undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Atlanta This Week
Here are some free items your neighbors around Atlanta are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out quickly—these go fast!
Free Recliner Chair and Grill
Item: Free recliner chair and grill
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Union City, Flat Shoals Rd in Autumn Hills (Atlanta area)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The owner is giving away a recliner chair and a grill at no cost. You must pick up by tomorrow morning, so this is best if you’re close by and have a vehicle ready.
Macys Leather Sofa with Decorative Pillows
Item: Macy’s leather sofa with 2 decorative pillows
Size: 86" x 36"
Condition: Mild cat damage on arms
Location: Briarlake, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable gray/mushroom leather couch, includes two geometric patterned pillows. Some wear from a cat on the arms, but still a solid free seating upgrade if you can haul it.
2 - Blue Foam Pool Floats
Item: Two blue foam pool floats
Condition: Barely used
Location: Osborne, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
High-quality foam floats for the pool. You can take one or both. Great for anyone with a backyard pool or planning for next summer.
Metal Cabinet
Item: Metal cabinet
Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Simple metal cabinet, good for storage in a garage, basement, or utility room. Must be picked up by the taker.
Wooden Dining Table with 4 Chairs
Item: Oval wooden dining table with 4 matching chairs
Feature: Converts to a round table by removing the middle insert
Condition: One chair needs repair
Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Nice set for a kitchen or dining room. You’ll need a way to transport the table and chairs, and be ready to fix one of the chairs.
Monarch Tile Box
Item: Box of off-white Monarch tiles
Sizes: 4" x 4" and 6" x 6"
Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Great for a small home project, backsplash, or repairs. You’ll need to pick up the box yourself.
Small Pet Carrier
Item: Small plastic pet carrier
Features: Sturdy with ventilation holes
Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Good for small pets for vet trips or short travel. Hard-sided for extra protection.
Glass Coffee Table with Metal Frame
Item: Glass coffee table with metal frame
Location: Boulevard Heights, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Elegant, sturdy table that would fit most living rooms. The poster says it’s FREE if you can pick up today, so timing matters.
Curb Alert: Lamps, Ironing Boards, Vacuum
Items: Two floor lamps, two ironing boards, one vacuum cleaner
Location: 318 Woodward Ave, Grant Park, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
All items are on the curb right now at the address listed. No need to message—just drive by and grab what you need if it’s still there.
Gray Tabletop with Cutout
Item: Gray tabletop with cutout
Size: About 70 inches long
Location: Brookrun Dunwoody, Dunwoody, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Could work as a desk surface, workbench top, or project piece. You’ll need a vehicle that can handle a 70-inch board.
Adjustable Dog Harness (Never Used, 12 lbs Max)
Item: Adjustable dog harness
Condition: Never used
Pet size: Up to 12 lbs max
Location: Oakcliff, Doraville, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable and durable harness for small dogs. Great if you’ve got a little pup and want a fresh, unused harness.
Layona – 7 Month Old Kitten
Item: 7-month-old kitten (Layona)
Health: Spayed and up to date on shots
Temperament: Sweet and playful
Location: Dunwoody North, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
The owner can’t give her the attention she needs and is looking for a loving, safe home. If you’re interested in adopting, message the poster through Nextdoor.
Magic Chef 10.1 cu. ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Item: Magic Chef 10.1 cu. ft. top-freezer refrigerator
Color: White
Size: 60" h x 24" w x 26" d
Condition: Needs repair (intermittent loss of refrigeration) or use for scrap
Location: Embry Hills, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
The fridge is at the end of the driveway if the ad is still up. Good for someone handy with appliances or needing parts/metal.
Free Patio Set – 6 Chairs and Table
Item: Patio set – 6 chairs and table, with cushions
Condition: Used – good, but no glass top (glass broke)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Nice outdoor set if you don’t mind replacing the glass or adding a different tabletop. Cushions are included, and the owner is moving and can’t take it.
Stack of Clear Round Plastic Containers
Item: Multiple clear plastic containers with blue lids
Quantity: Stack of 8 tall containers, plus several shorter ones
Location: Virginia-Highland, PPU on Briarcliff Rd near Ponce, Atlanta, GA
Source: Nextdoor
Great for pantry storage, leftovers, or craft supplies. The poster is happy to split the set if you don’t need them all.
Free items in Atlanta tend to disappear quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.