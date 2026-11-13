Here are some free items your neighbors around Atlanta are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out quickly—these go fast!

Item: Free recliner chair and grill

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Union City, Flat Shoals Rd in Autumn Hills (Atlanta area)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The owner is giving away a recliner chair and a grill at no cost. You must pick up by tomorrow morning, so this is best if you’re close by and have a vehicle ready.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Macy’s leather sofa with 2 decorative pillows

Size: 86" x 36"

Condition: Mild cat damage on arms

Location: Briarlake, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable gray/mushroom leather couch, includes two geometric patterned pillows. Some wear from a cat on the arms, but still a solid free seating upgrade if you can haul it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two blue foam pool floats

Condition: Barely used

Location: Osborne, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

High-quality foam floats for the pool. You can take one or both. Great for anyone with a backyard pool or planning for next summer.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Metal cabinet

Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Simple metal cabinet, good for storage in a garage, basement, or utility room. Must be picked up by the taker.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Oval wooden dining table with 4 matching chairs

Feature: Converts to a round table by removing the middle insert

Condition: One chair needs repair

Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Nice set for a kitchen or dining room. You’ll need a way to transport the table and chairs, and be ready to fix one of the chairs.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Box of off-white Monarch tiles

Sizes: 4" x 4" and 6" x 6"

Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Great for a small home project, backsplash, or repairs. You’ll need to pick up the box yourself.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Small plastic pet carrier

Features: Sturdy with ventilation holes

Location: Peachtree Corners Post 2, Peachtree Corners, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Good for small pets for vet trips or short travel. Hard-sided for extra protection.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Glass coffee table with metal frame

Location: Boulevard Heights, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Elegant, sturdy table that would fit most living rooms. The poster says it’s FREE if you can pick up today, so timing matters.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Two floor lamps, two ironing boards, one vacuum cleaner

Location: 318 Woodward Ave, Grant Park, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

All items are on the curb right now at the address listed. No need to message—just drive by and grab what you need if it’s still there.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray tabletop with cutout

Size: About 70 inches long

Location: Brookrun Dunwoody, Dunwoody, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Could work as a desk surface, workbench top, or project piece. You’ll need a vehicle that can handle a 70-inch board.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Adjustable dog harness

Condition: Never used

Pet size: Up to 12 lbs max

Location: Oakcliff, Doraville, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable and durable harness for small dogs. Great if you’ve got a little pup and want a fresh, unused harness.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 7-month-old kitten (Layona)

Health: Spayed and up to date on shots

Temperament: Sweet and playful

Location: Dunwoody North, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

The owner can’t give her the attention she needs and is looking for a loving, safe home. If you’re interested in adopting, message the poster through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Magic Chef 10.1 cu. ft. top-freezer refrigerator

Color: White

Size: 60" h x 24" w x 26" d

Condition: Needs repair (intermittent loss of refrigeration) or use for scrap

Location: Embry Hills, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

The fridge is at the end of the driveway if the ad is still up. Good for someone handy with appliances or needing parts/metal.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Patio set – 6 chairs and table, with cushions

Condition: Used – good, but no glass top (glass broke)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Nice outdoor set if you don’t mind replacing the glass or adding a different tabletop. Cushions are included, and the owner is moving and can’t take it.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Multiple clear plastic containers with blue lids

Quantity: Stack of 8 tall containers, plus several shorter ones

Location: Virginia-Highland, PPU on Briarcliff Rd near Ponce, Atlanta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Great for pantry storage, leftovers, or craft supplies. The poster is happy to split the set if you don’t need them all.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Atlanta tend to disappear quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.