🚨 Homicide investigation on Susan Lane SW

On 11/5/26 around 12:00 p.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to 2437 Susan Ln SW about a deceased person.

The APD Homicide Unit, with help from the Sandy Springs Police Department K-9 Unit, searched the property. A K-9 alert led officers to a deceased adult male who had been buried under debris in a tree line on the property.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner came to the scene and removed the remains. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, and the details released so far are preliminary and may change as more information is gathered.

If you live, work, or travel near Susan Ln SW, stay aware of police activity in the area. Anyone with information that could help this case is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police.