📅 Free Minecraft & music concert for under-21s Nov. 14

📅 Music, Minecraft & VR: Free SOUNDCRAFT events for youth

Fulton County Arts & Culture is backing a new SOUNDCRAFT Symphonic Experience that mixes live music, Minecraft, and virtual reality.

Key events:

Artist talk & concert preview – November 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mimms Museum of Technology and Art .

– at . Main SOUNDCRAFT performance – November 14 at LOOP, 665 Marietta Street, Atlanta . Doors open 6 p.m. for pre-concert fun: retro gaming stations and VR experiences . Concert starts 7:30 p.m. , featuring the U.S. premiere of Minecraft In C and chances for young performers to play with the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra .

– at .

Admission to the November 14 concert is free for anyone under 21, but advance ticket registration is required. Families can learn more and register online through the event link.