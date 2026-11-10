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Johns Creek
📅 Free Minecraft & music concert for under-21s Nov. 14
5 days ago
📅 Music, Minecraft & VR: Free SOUNDCRAFT events for youth
Fulton County Arts & Culture is backing a new SOUNDCRAFT Symphonic Experience that mixes live music, Minecraft, and virtual reality.
Key events:
- Artist talk & concert preview – November 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mimms Museum of Technology and Art.
- Main SOUNDCRAFT performance – November 14 at LOOP, 665 Marietta Street, Atlanta.
- Doors open 6 p.m. for pre-concert fun: retro gaming stations and VR experiences.
- Concert starts 7:30 p.m., featuring the U.S. premiere of Minecraft In C and chances for young performers to play with the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
Admission to the November 14 concert is free for anyone under 21, but advance ticket registration is required. Families can learn more and register online through the event link.
More Info: Music Meets Minecraft Fulton County Arts and Cultu...
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