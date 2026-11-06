👔 Atlanta Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Atlanta’s leadership job market is buzzing right now—especially for people who can run complex projects, products, and transformations. Here are several standout executive and management roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Atlanta, GA (or willing to relocate within listed cities)

(or willing to relocate within listed cities) Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus, 401(k) match, vehicle, full benefits

Type: Full-time

If you’ve managed wastewater treatment plant construction and have 5+ years as a GC project manager, this is a high-comp role with strong perks and growth in critical infrastructure.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead strategic, cross-functional initiatives that drive growth and efficiency across Emory’s health system—ideal if you’ve got 5+ years managing complex projects and enjoy executive-facing work.

Employer: Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef

Location: Atlanta, GA (metro area, on-site/commutable)

Atlanta, GA (metro area, on-site/commutable) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract

Run the day-to-day operations for a global Christian TV and content team—own schedules, deliverables, and workflows across editors, offsite contractors, and multiple media channels.

Employer: Hitachi Energy

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior PMO leader role owning governance, forecasting, and performance reporting for North America service projects—great fit if you have 10+ years in project/operations leadership and SAP/BI experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus & full benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead large-scale SAP implementations for major clients, managing budgets, timelines, and cross-functional teams while coaching your own team inside PwC’s advisory practice.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own the roadmap for a data integration and workflow automation platform—hands-on specs, sprints, KPIs, and GTM for a technical B2B SaaS product.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Remote, open to Atlanta, GA residents

Remote, open to residents Salary: $196,733 – $258,212 + bonus, equity, benefits

Type: Full-time (remote)

Lead Oscar’s M&A, investments, and strategic partnerships end-to-end—heavy on financial modeling, deal execution, and C-suite/Board interaction.

Employer: Waggoner Engineering

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $180,000 – $220,000 / year

Type: Full-time

Senior market and operations leader for public-sector water, wastewater, and stormwater—own strategy, growth, client relationships, and delivery quality across the water portfolio.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: Atlanta, GA (also hiring in FL & TX)

Atlanta, GA (also hiring in FL & TX) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Executive role building and leading an enterprise quality and automation function across pharmacy and medical—big focus on AI, predictive analytics, and vendor quality.

Employer: Intellibus

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $100 – $135 / hour

Type: Full-time (consulting)

Client-facing executive partner role for major financial institutions—blend hands-on architecture, engineering leadership, and C-level relationship management on $2M–$20M accounts.

Employer: Loenbro

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead Primavera P6 scheduling for industrial and heavy construction projects—supporting project controls, earned value, and recovery plans across the Southeast.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Early-career scheduling role on data center, semiconductor, and advanced industrial projects, building and updating project schedules and supporting Lean planning.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (Enterprise Learning & Skills), open to Atlanta

Remote (Enterprise Learning & Skills), open to Atlanta Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 + annual incentive

Type: Full-time

Own the P&L and roadmap for two enterprise learning offerings—set pricing, positioning, and learning strategy around tech skills and AI-enabled transformation.

Employer: Arrive (EasyPark, ParkMobile, etc.)

(EasyPark, ParkMobile, etc.) Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run complex technical deployments for parking and mobility tech—coordinating hardware, integrations, subcontractors, and client stakeholders from kickoff to go-live.

Employer: Google

Location: Atlanta, GA (and other hubs)

Atlanta, GA (and other hubs) Salary: $132,000 – $189,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Serve as LMS and learning tech lead for Google Data Centers—owning configuration, standards, and AI-enabled learning tools for a global technical workforce.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $150,000 – $210,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior consulting role leading large-scale transformations—revenue optimization, cost reduction, and operating model redesign with heavy P&L and EBITDA impact.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $135,000 – $160,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Manager-level role driving cross-functional transformation programs, from assessment through implementation, across multiple industries.

Employer: Massage Envy Midtown

Location: Atlanta, GA (in person)

Atlanta, GA (in person) Salary: $50,000 – $55,000 / year

Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day spa operations—team leadership, scheduling, inventory, and guest experience—perfect if you like hands-on people management and retail-style metrics.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Salary: $54,300 – $159,120 + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time

Coordinate claims operations integration across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid—owning cross-functional readiness, UAT, and rollout for new CAM capabilities.

Employer: MAG Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Atlanta, GA (office-based)

Atlanta, GA (office-based) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead product strategy and experience design for insurance coverage expansion—heavy on journey mapping, workshops, and aligning business, tech, and design around new offerings.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta’s best leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.