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👔 Atlanta Exec & Manager Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
9 days ago
Atlanta’s leadership job market is buzzing right now—especially for people who can run complex projects, products, and transformations. Here are several standout executive and management roles worth a look.
Project Manager (Water/Wastewater Construction)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Atlanta, GA (or willing to relocate within listed cities)
- Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus, 401(k) match, vehicle, full benefits
- Type: Full-time
If you’ve managed wastewater treatment plant construction and have 5+ years as a GC project manager, this is a high-comp role with strong perks and growth in critical infrastructure.
Sr. Project Manager, Enterprise Projects
- Employer: Emory Healthcare
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead strategic, cross-functional initiatives that drive growth and efficiency across Emory’s health system—ideal if you’ve got 5+ years managing complex projects and enjoy executive-facing work.
Project Manager, Television & Content Production
- Employer: Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef
- Location: Atlanta, GA (metro area, on-site/commutable)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract
Run the day-to-day operations for a global Christian TV and content team—own schedules, deliverables, and workflows across editors, offsite contractors, and multiple media channels.
Manager Project Management (PMO) North America
- Employer: Hitachi Energy
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior PMO leader role owning governance, forecasting, and performance reporting for North America service projects—great fit if you have 10+ years in project/operations leadership and SAP/BI experience.
SAP Program Manager – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus & full benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead large-scale SAP implementations for major clients, managing budgets, timelines, and cross-functional teams while coaching your own team inside PwC’s advisory practice.
Product Manager (B2B SaaS)
- Employer: Evlo AI
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own the roadmap for a data integration and workflow automation platform—hands-on specs, sprints, KPIs, and GTM for a technical B2B SaaS product.
Senior Director, Corporate Development
- Employer: Oscar Health
- Location: Remote, open to Atlanta, GA residents
- Salary: $196,733 – $258,212 + bonus, equity, benefits
- Type: Full-time (remote)
Lead Oscar’s M&A, investments, and strategic partnerships end-to-end—heavy on financial modeling, deal execution, and C-suite/Board interaction.
Water Market Sector Leader
- Employer: Waggoner Engineering
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $180,000 – $220,000 / year
- Type: Full-time
Senior market and operations leader for public-sector water, wastewater, and stormwater—own strategy, growth, client relationships, and delivery quality across the water portfolio.
Vice President, Enterprise Quality & Automation
- Employer: SS&C Technologies
- Location: Atlanta, GA (also hiring in FL & TX)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Executive role building and leading an enterprise quality and automation function across pharmacy and medical—big focus on AI, predictive analytics, and vendor quality.
Executive Director – Financial Technology
- Employer: Intellibus
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $100 – $135 / hour
- Type: Full-time (consulting)
Client-facing executive partner role for major financial institutions—blend hands-on architecture, engineering leadership, and C-level relationship management on $2M–$20M accounts.
Project Scheduler
- Employer: Loenbro
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead Primavera P6 scheduling for industrial and heavy construction projects—supporting project controls, earned value, and recovery plans across the Southeast.
Scheduler, Advanced Facilities Group
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Early-career scheduling role on data center, semiconductor, and advanced industrial projects, building and updating project schedules and supporting Lean planning.
Advanced Specialist, Portfolio Management (Enterprise Learning)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote (Enterprise Learning & Skills), open to Atlanta
- Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 + annual incentive
- Type: Full-time
Own the P&L and roadmap for two enterprise learning offerings—set pricing, positioning, and learning strategy around tech skills and AI-enabled transformation.
Project Manager (Urban Mobility Implementations)
- Employer: Arrive (EasyPark, ParkMobile, etc.)
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Run complex technical deployments for parking and mobility tech—coordinating hardware, integrations, subcontractors, and client stakeholders from kickoff to go-live.
Program Manager II, Learning & Technology Lead – Data Centers
- Employer: Google
- Location: Atlanta, GA (and other hubs)
- Salary: $132,000 – $189,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Serve as LMS and learning tech lead for Google Data Centers—owning configuration, standards, and AI-enabled learning tools for a global technical workforce.
Director, Corporate Transformation Services
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $150,000 – $210,000 + discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
Senior consulting role leading large-scale transformations—revenue optimization, cost reduction, and operating model redesign with heavy P&L and EBITDA impact.
Manager, Corporate Transformation Services
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $135,000 – $160,000 + discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
Manager-level role driving cross-functional transformation programs, from assessment through implementation, across multiple industries.
Spa Manager
- Employer: Massage Envy Midtown
- Location: Atlanta, GA (in person)
- Salary: $50,000 – $55,000 / year
- Type: Full-time
Run day-to-day spa operations—team leadership, scheduling, inventory, and guest experience—perfect if you like hands-on people management and retail-style metrics.
Manager, CAM Business Operations Lead
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Salary: $54,300 – $159,120 + bonus eligibility
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate claims operations integration across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid—owning cross-functional readiness, UAT, and rollout for new CAM capabilities.
Product Manager – Coverage Expansion & Allied Innovation
- Employer: MAG Mutual Insurance Company
- Location: Atlanta, GA (office-based)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead product strategy and experience design for insurance coverage expansion—heavy on journey mapping, workshops, and aligning business, tech, and design around new offerings.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta’s best leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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