🏘️ Atlanta Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Atlanta’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, build, and manage property and public spaces. Here are several solid Planning & Development–related roles hiring now in Atlanta, GA.

Employer: HNM Systems

HNM Systems Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and price telecom and OSP projects by analyzing proposals and historical cost data. Good fit if you have a construction management or engineering background and like owning bid strategy from meeting to final estimate.

Employer: City of Atlanta – Parks & Recreation

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year

Posting Expires: October 14, 2026

Lead park planning, design, construction, and real estate acquisition for the City of Atlanta. Great for someone with 5+ years in construction, real estate, planning, or project management who wants to shape public spaces and manage projects from site evaluation through completion.

Employer: The Benoit Group

Location: 954 James Jackson Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30318 (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour (non‑negotiable)

Hands-on role running day-to-day operations at an affordable housing community, including leasing, rent collection, inspections, and vendor coordination. You’ll need 1–2 years of HUD/LIHTC/HCVP experience and solid knowledge of LIHTC rules and compliance.

Employer: Powered by PLACE (real estate team)

Powered by (real estate team) Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Work as a Listing Assistant with a high-performing real estate team, focusing on lead generation, open houses, listing consultations, and negotiations. Best for a licensed agent with 3+ years of sales experience who wants strong systems, coaching, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.