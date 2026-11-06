⚖️ Atlanta Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple $150K–$250K+ Roles

Atlanta’s legal market is hot right now—especially for litigators, real estate talent, and senior in‑house leaders. Here are several standout roles with clear pay info and real responsibility.

Employer: The LawStaff Group (boutique real estate firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA (On-site, metro Atlanta)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $135,000 – $195,000

Handle commercial and residential real estate disputes from intake through trial, mentored directly by a leading Georgia real estate litigator. Ideal if you want first-chair experience in quiet title, landlord–tenant, boundary, and eminent domain cases.

Employer: Wegman Partners (in-house title & escrow group)

Location: North Atlanta, GA (1 day WFH)

Type: Full-time, in-house

Salary: Not listed (hourly not provided in post)

Move out of billable hours into an in-house title/escrow team handling commercial real estate title insurance, commitments, endorsements, and e-filing across Georgia. Requires 3+ years of title & escrow experience and SoftPro skills.

Employer: Cruser, Mitchell, Novitz, Sanchez, Gaston & Zimet, LLP

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (DOE)

Defense-side role with structured training, one-on-one mentorship, and early client exposure across employment, community association, premises, products, and business litigation. Looking for 1+ year of litigation experience and active Georgia Bar.

Employer: FTI Consulting

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $177,500

Lead complex eDiscovery review projects using Relativity, Brainspace, Reveal, and Nuix Discover. You’ll manage multiple matters end-to-end, advise on workflows, budgets, and strategy, and interface directly with corporate and law firm clients. JD and active bar required.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Remote from Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $196,733 – $258,212 per year

Senior leadership role reporting to the CCO, owning Oscar’s enterprise compliance program—regulatory change, investigations, monitoring, policy governance, and education. Requires 12+ years in healthcare compliance and 5+ years leading teams.

Employer: HSB – Hartford Steam Boiler (Munich Re)

Location: Remote (Atlanta-based role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $115,000 + bonus

Handle EPL claims involving discrimination, harassment, and workplace disputes, plus some professional and cyber liability. Needs 2+ years EPL and litigated claims experience and strong employment law knowledge.

Employer: Elevate Legal Talent

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid: 2 days remote / 3 days onsite)

Type: Temp-to-perm, full-time hours

Pay Rate: $35 – $75/hour

Support global corporate governance and entity management—annual reports, board materials, filings, and compliance calendars. Great fit if you have 3+ years as a corporate paralegal and want exposure to multinational entities.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for trial firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $180,000+ total (base + bonuses)

Plaintiff role across personal injury, employment, civil rights, and class actions with a 40-hour workweek and no strict billables. Requires ~5 years civil litigation and Georgia Bar.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national defense firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: Up to $215,000 + bonus

Defense role handling complex liability, trucking, premises, construction, and catastrophic injury matters with real trial exposure. Needs 3+ years insurance defense/civil litigation and Georgia Bar.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national diverse firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: Up to $180,000 + bonus

Join a large, minority- and women-owned national firm with fully remote work and lower-than-average billables. Handle complex litigation across professional, product, auto, and construction liability.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Atlanta, GA (Flexible/Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $80,400 – $103,950 per year

Mid-level contract consultant role supporting self-funded and level-funded health plan contracts (ASO agreements, BAAs, stop-loss, benefit booklets). Great for someone with 3+ years in consulting/project work and interest in regulatory/contract compliance.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: Up to $170,000 + bonus

Run your own workers’ comp defense caseload for employers and carriers with clear partnership track and remote flexibility. Requires 4+ years workers’ comp defense and Georgia Bar.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (PI firm client)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: Up to $140,000 + case-related bonus

Litigation role at a high-profile PI firm working on seven- and eight-figure cases with early trial exposure. Focus on auto, premises, and product liability matters.

Employer: Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Business immigration role handling PERM, H-1B, L-1, TN, E visas and EB-1/EB-2/EB-3 green card work. Best for attorneys with 1–3 years high-volume business immigration experience and strong drafting skills.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (Atlanta CRE firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Up to $250,000+

Senior CRE role at a respected real estate firm handling high-value transactions across hospitality, industrial, retail, office, and development. Looking for BigLaw/high-caliber backgrounds and strong title/survey and deal skills.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $220,000

Lead the new-hire conflicts team for a major firm—own policies, clearance processes, training, and reporting. Requires JD and 10+ years in a law firm/professional services environment with lateral conflicts experience.

Employer: MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, non-represented

Salary: $135,000 – $153,000

Litigate employment, workers’ comp, civil rights, and tort claims for MARTA in state and federal courts. Needs JD, Georgia Bar, 4+ years legal experience and at least 2 years litigation.

Employer: YouLend (fintech)

Location: Atlanta, GA (On-site, senior leadership)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior comp + equity potential)

Build and lead the US legal function for a fast-growing embedded finance platform—own strategy, partnerships, product/regulatory advice, and governance. Best for 8–12+ years US-qualified lawyers with fintech/financial services experience.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (50-state defense firm)

Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote, court days in-person)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $225,000

Defense-side commercial and complex civil litigation (contracts, employment, products, catastrophic injury) for a 50-state firm. Looking for 3–8 years civil/insurance litigation and recent deposition experience.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution

Location: Atlanta, GA (Fully Remote)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: Up to $160,000 + bonus

Mixed plaintiff/defense employment and commercial litigation with a 1,500-hour billable target and partner mentorship. Ideal for attorneys with 2–5 years civil litigation and Georgia Bar.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out to the recruiter while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.