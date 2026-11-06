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🎨 Several Arts & Design Roles Hiring Now in Atlanta
Atlanta’s creative job market is busy right now, with solid options for editors, video pros, and digital product designers. If you work in content or design, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Content Editor
- Employer: Siege Media
- Location: Atlanta, GA (remote-first agency)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000 annually
Remote content editing for a fast-growing digital agency. You’ll be the final quality check on SEO content and PR pieces, give clear feedback to writers, and help shape content strategy. Strong AP style, 3–5 years editing experience, and agency background are key.
Senior Video Editor
- Employer: Not listed (high-end jewelry focus)
- Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50.00–$75.00 per hour
Hands-on role editing and polishing video for high-end jewelry, from raw footage to final color-corrected cuts. You’ll use Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Suite tools, plus do some motion graphics, audio work, and photo editing.
UI/UX Designer
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: Not listed
- Internal deadline: 11/19/26 for current UPS employees
Lead end-to-end UX and UI for complex enterprise products at a Fortune Global 500 company. You’ll own user journeys, prototypes, design systems, and research, and act as the UX expert partnering with product and engineering.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Atlanta’s creative scene rewards people who put themselves out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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