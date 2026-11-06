⚡ Atlanta Utilities & Infrastructure Roles With Multiple Openings

Atlanta’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and safety-focused teams. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,500 – $150,000/year

Lead EH&S programs across multiple sites, shaping safety culture and compliance for a major real estate services firm. Great fit if you have 7+ years in EHS, know OSHA and OH&S rules well, and want a role with broad impact and travel.

Employer: POWERX (POWERX Edge / Elect, A POWERX Company)

POWERX (POWERX Edge / Elect, A POWERX Company) Location: Atlanta, GA (travel across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time (noted as field-based with frequent travel)

Full-time (noted as field-based with frequent travel) Salary: Not listed

Senior field role installing and wiring substation equipment up to 500kV, reading prints, and helping commission projects. Good for someone with 2–4 years of substation experience, strong wiring skills, and who doesn’t mind travel and outdoor work.

Employer: Reliant Critical Infrastructure

Location: Atlanta, GA (about 50% travel )

(about ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48 – $72/hour

Lead installs, maintenance, and repairs on UPS and battery systems for a mix of clients, while mentoring junior techs. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of UPS service experience, like troubleshooting, and want high hourly pay with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will consider strong, nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.