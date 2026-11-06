🧑‍💼 Multiple HR & People Ops Roles Hiring Now in Atlanta

Atlanta’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of companies are hiring for people-focused roles, from early-career recruiting to senior strategy and investigations.

Here are several standout Human Resources openings in Atlanta, GA worth a look:

Employer: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote/hybrid eligible, periodic onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support full-cycle recruiting and onboarding for a large pediatric cardiology group. Mix of scheduling, candidate communication, background checks, I-9/E-Verify, and new hire orientation—great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want some flexibility in where you work.

Employer: Motion

Location: Atlanta, GA (corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner closely with hiring managers to recruit for corporate and sales roles, source passive talent, and represent Motion at career fairs and events. Good role if you have 2–3 years of sourcing experience and like building strong relationships across the business.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of HR program pros and drive process improvements across HR operations, labor relations, and HR service delivery in North America. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in HR operations/project management who enjoys portfolio governance, metrics, and cross-functional work.

Employer: PPG

Location: Atlanta, GA (global, manufacturing-focused role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (US range noted by PPG varies by location)

Senior-level HRBP role advising global and regional leaders on talent strategy, org design, and workforce planning for a manufacturing-focused business. Best for someone with 12+ years of progressive HR experience in global, matrixed industrial environments.

Employer: Georgia Power Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Southern Company offers competitive base + incentives & benefits)

Design and deliver leadership development, succession planning, and talent programs across Georgia Power and Southern Company. Great if you enjoy talent reviews, assessments, workforce analytics, and leadership development and have 3–5+ years in HR/Talent Management.

Employer: Google

Location: Atlanta, GA, USA (multiple US locations available)

Type: Full-time, Fixed-Term (through 07-31-2027)

Salary: US $171,000 – $247,000 + ~20% bonus target

Lead complex investigations involving Google’s extended workforce and policy violations, partnering with Legal and HR to manage risk and drive compliance. A strong match if you have 10+ years in employee relations/investigations or employment law and want a high-impact, policy-heavy role.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Atlanta, GA, US (hybrid; can be based anywhere in US where AECOM has an office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and manage AECOM’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) and support retirement programs, including compliance, vendor management, and communications. Best for someone with 6+ years of benefits/retirement experience and deep ESPP and regulatory knowledge.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $125,000 annually (plus potential additional compensation)

Lead company-wide efforts to improve the employee lifecycle, with a big focus on onboarding and early-career programs. Good fit if you have 5–7+ years progressive HR experience and love journey mapping, engagement strategy, and measuring impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other HR roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; apply while the listings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.