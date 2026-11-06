🏗️ Atlanta Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Atlanta’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around power, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.

Employer: The Planet Group

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive + 5% annual bonus + sign-on bonus + relocation

You’ll oversee design for high-voltage substations and transmission projects, guiding work from planning through construction support. Ideal if you have 5+ years in electric utility engineering and want complex EPC projects with national impact.

Employer: HDR

Location: Atlanta, GA (primary)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for an early-career EIT who wants to work on dam safety, hydropower, and risk assessments. You’ll support inspections, geotechnical analyses, and FERC dam safety documentation with a large, multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Skanska

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus + 401(k) + employee ownership program

Entry-to-early career role for someone with a degree in Engineering or Construction Management. You’ll rotate through safety, estimating, project management, and operations on major building projects—no manual labor, but lots of responsibility.

Employer: Strategic Mission Critical

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 36-hour work week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000+ / year

Perfect for an early-career Revit pro who wants to specialize in mission-critical data centers. You’ll model electrical systems, produce construction/shop drawings, and learn from a seasoned VDC team—plus 13 paid holidays and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and health premiums for employees.

Employer: Socomec Group

Location: Atlanta, GA / Suwanee operations (Hybrid with plant visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000

You’ll support low-voltage energy performance products through production, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement. Great if you have 3–5 years’ mechanical/manufacturing experience and strong SolidWorks skills, and like hands-on work with suppliers and the factory floor.

Employer: Google

Location: Atlanta, GA (plus other US options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

High-impact role on Google’s global data center controls team, owning BMS and EPMS troubleshooting, upgrades, and standards. Ideal if you have 5+ years on mission-critical systems, controls engineering experience, and want deep technical work plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: IDOM USA

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 + annual bonus

Lead industrial, generation, and BESS power projects doing system design, studies, and equipment specs. Best for an Electrical PE with 8+ years’ experience who wants a long-term path, flexible schedule, and even the chance to become a partner.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Contract

Pay: $44.00 – $48.00/hour + OT eligibility

You’ll coordinate vehicle durability and emissions testing for light-duty conventional and electrified powertrains—great if you have 2+ years in engine/powertrain development, know tools like INCA and MATLAB/Simulink, and want hands-on test and data work.

Employer: Dematic

Location: Atlanta, GA (100% travel across North America)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,000 – $60,500

Travel-heavy role commissioning automated material handling systems. You’ll do I/O checkout, PLC testing, and network validation (EtherNet/IP, DeviceNet, etc.)—ideal if you like being on the road and working hands-on with complex automation.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,800 – $160,000 annually + RSUs + benefits

You’ll assess and upgrade colocation data centers for AWS, reviewing designs, leading site audits, and owning upgrade solutions. Great for an Electrical Engineer with 5+ years in mission-critical facilities who wants regional and global impact.

Employer: gpac (for an electrical contractor)

Location: Remote – supporting Atlanta-based projects

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000

Fully remote role coordinating electrical BIM for commercial and industrial jobs. If you’re strong in Revit, Navisworks, and electrical systems, you’ll own clash detection, coordinated drawings, and model accuracy from home.

Employer: Google

Location: Atlanta, GA (multi-city option)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Same core role as above, listed via Indeed: lead BMS/EPMS projects, root-cause analysis, and vendor oversight across Google data centers, with up to 30% travel. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed.

Employer: POWERX / POWERX Edge

Location: Atlanta, GA (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll independently test and commission protection and control systems in substations up to 765kV, using tools like Doble, Omicron, SEL AcSELerator, GE Enervista. Great next step if you have 2+ years in high-voltage P&C testing and want more system-level responsibility and mentoring opportunities.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring—you never know which application will be the one that lands.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.