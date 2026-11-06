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🏗️ Atlanta Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Atlanta’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around power, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.
Project Engineer – Energy Infrastructure
Employer: The Planet Group
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 2 days in office)
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: Competitive + 5% annual bonus + sign-on bonus + relocation
You’ll oversee design for high-voltage substations and transmission projects, guiding work from planning through construction support. Ideal if you have 5+ years in electric utility engineering and want complex EPC projects with national impact.
Geotechnical Dam Safety EIT
Employer: HDR
Location: Atlanta, GA (primary)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Great fit for an early-career EIT who wants to work on dam safety, hydropower, and risk assessments. You’ll support inspections, geotechnical analyses, and FERC dam safety documentation with a large, multidisciplinary team.
Field Engineer – Construction
Employer: Skanska
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus + 401(k) + employee ownership program
Entry-to-early career role for someone with a degree in Engineering or Construction Management. You’ll rotate through safety, estimating, project management, and operations on major building projects—no manual labor, but lots of responsibility.
VDC Project Designer – Revit (Data Centers)
Employer: Strategic Mission Critical
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid, 36-hour work week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000+ / year
Perfect for an early-career Revit pro who wants to specialize in mission-critical data centers. You’ll model electrical systems, produce construction/shop drawings, and learn from a seasoned VDC team—plus 13 paid holidays and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and health premiums for employees.
Mechanical Engineer – Power Equipment Manufacturing
Employer: Socomec Group
Location: Atlanta, GA / Suwanee operations (Hybrid with plant visits)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $105,000
You’ll support low-voltage energy performance products through production, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement. Great if you have 3–5 years’ mechanical/manufacturing experience and strong SolidWorks skills, and like hands-on work with suppliers and the factory floor.
Senior Data Center Controls Engineer
Employer: Google
Location: Atlanta, GA (plus other US options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
High-impact role on Google’s global data center controls team, owning BMS and EPMS troubleshooting, upgrades, and standards. Ideal if you have 5+ years on mission-critical systems, controls engineering experience, and want deep technical work plus strong benefits and PTO.
P.E. Senior Electrical Engineer – Power & Energy
Employer: IDOM USA
Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 + annual bonus
Lead industrial, generation, and BESS power projects doing system design, studies, and equipment specs. Best for an Electrical PE with 8+ years’ experience who wants a long-term path, flexible schedule, and even the chance to become a partner.
Mechanical Validation Engineering – Powertrain (Contract)
Employer: Aditi Consulting
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Contract
Pay: $44.00 – $48.00/hour + OT eligibility
You’ll coordinate vehicle durability and emissions testing for light-duty conventional and electrified powertrains—great if you have 2+ years in engine/powertrain development, know tools like INCA and MATLAB/Simulink, and want hands-on test and data work.
Electrical Pre-Commissioning Technician II – Material Handling
Employer: Dematic
Location: Atlanta, GA (100% travel across North America)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $44,000 – $60,500
Travel-heavy role commissioning automated material handling systems. You’ll do I/O checkout, PLC testing, and network validation (EtherNet/IP, DeviceNet, etc.)—ideal if you like being on the road and working hands-on with complex automation.
Electrical Engineer – Data Center, Colocation Regional Engineering
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,800 – $160,000 annually + RSUs + benefits
You’ll assess and upgrade colocation data centers for AWS, reviewing designs, leading site audits, and owning upgrade solutions. Great for an Electrical Engineer with 5+ years in mission-critical facilities who wants regional and global impact.
Electrical BIM Coordinator – 100% Remote
Employer: gpac (for an electrical contractor)
Location: Remote – supporting Atlanta-based projects
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $115,000
Fully remote role coordinating electrical BIM for commercial and industrial jobs. If you’re strong in Revit, Navisworks, and electrical systems, you’ll own clash detection, coordinated drawings, and model accuracy from home.
Senior Data Center Controls Engineer
Employer: Google
Location: Atlanta, GA (multi-city option)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Same core role as above, listed via Indeed: lead BMS/EPMS projects, root-cause analysis, and vendor oversight across Google data centers, with up to 30% travel. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed.
P&C Senior Test Engineer – Substations
Employer: POWERX / POWERX Edge
Location: Atlanta, GA (travel required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll independently test and commission protection and control systems in substations up to 765kV, using tools like Doble, Omicron, SEL AcSELerator, GE Enervista. Great next step if you have 2+ years in high-voltage P&C testing and want more system-level responsibility and mentoring opportunities.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring—you never know which application will be the one that lands.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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