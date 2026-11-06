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🏥 Atlanta Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Leadership Roles
Atlanta’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from travel tech contracts to senior clinical leadership. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Travel MRI Technologist – $1,928/week
Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Internship, Travel, 8-week contract, 32 hrs/week, day shift
Pay: $1,928 per week (plus benefits)
Short 8-week MRI travel contract with day shifts and solid benefits (weekly pay, 401k, medical/dental/vision). Good fit if you want a quick Atlanta assignment with a lighter 32-hour schedule.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,508/week
Employer: OneStaff Medical
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
Pay: $2,508 per week
Higher-paying travel Rad Tech role with 12-hour shifts and a 13-week run. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, and strong recruiter support while you’re on assignment.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,927/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, Travel, ~14-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,927 per week
High-paying Cath Lab travel contract with day shifts, day-1 health benefits, 401k, daily or weekly pay, and lots of extras like CEUs, license help, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you’ve got 1+ year Cath Lab experience.
Travel MRI Technologist – up to $2,025/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Pay: $1,834–$2,025 per week
Hospital-based MRI Tech contract with strong support, CEUs, and full benefits (including pet insurance). Great if you have 2+ years MRI experience and want a stable 13-week assignment with possible extension.
Certified Nurse Anesthetist
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Provide full-scope anesthesia care and work closely with surgeons and anesthesiologists. Good match if you’re a CRNA who wants broad case exposure and a strong voice in perioperative planning.
Market Physician Executive (MPE) – $260K–$340K
Employer: Monogram Health
Location: Atlanta, GA (remote within market)
Type: Internship (senior physician leadership role)
Salary: $260,000–$340,000 base + bonus & benefits
Lead an in-home, multi-specialty care model for complex, polychronic patients. Ideal for a BC/BE MD/DO with value-based care and population health experience who wants to blend clinical work with market-level strategy.
Pharmacy District Leader – $155K–$240K
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000–$240,000 + bonus & equity eligibility
Multi-unit pharmacy leadership over ~20 stores and ~200 team members. Great for an experienced retail Pharmacist ready to move into district-level P&L, talent development, and clinical program oversight.
Utilization Management Nurse Consultant – Weekends
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, remote-style schedule with weekend focus
Pay Range: $26.01–$68.55/hour
RN role reviewing Medicare predeterminations and coverage decisions, working Sat–Tue 10-hour shifts after training. Good if you have Med/Surg experience and want to move into UM/managed care.
Healthcare Administrator
Employer: Evlo AI
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Own the non-clinical backbone of a health-tech operation—scheduling, credentialing, HIPAA programs, payer coordination, and KPIs. Perfect for someone with 3–6 years in healthcare ops who likes building systems and dashboards.
General Dentist
Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Provide full-scope general dentistry with a focus on preventive and restorative care. Good fit if you want to build long-term patient relationships and practice evidence-based dentistry.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist – SHARE Military Initiative
Employer: Shepherd Center
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed
Work with service members, veterans, and first responders with TBI and PTSD in a nationally recognized rehab program. Ideal for a doctoral-level psychologist with rehab/neuro/health background who wants deeply meaningful, team-based work.
Phlebotomist II – $19–$23/hr
Employer: Pride Health
Location: Sandy Springs, GA (Atlanta area)
Type: Full-time, 4-month contract (possible extension)
Pay: $19–$23/hour
Weekday, daytime schedule drawing blood and processing specimens in a lab setting. Nice option if you have 1–3 years phlebotomy experience and want steady hours plus benefits through the staffing firm.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Spine & Ortho
Employer: NexGen Medical Centers
Location: Metro Atlanta (Atlanta, Marietta, Cumming)
Type: Full-time
Salary not listed (competitive; plus 401k match, health, PTO, CME)
Clinic-based PA/NP role in interventional pain and orthopedic injury care, Mon–Fri, no weekends or call. Great for a GA-licensed APP who likes fast-paced, procedural, musculoskeletal work.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,822/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time, Travel, 16-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,822 per week
Day-shift IR Tech travel contract with one of the higher weekly pay packages. Good for experienced IR Techs wanting a longer 16-week assignment in Atlanta.
Occupational Therapist – Pediatric
Employer: Catching Waves Therapy
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Contract (part-time or full-time options)
Salary not listed
Pediatric OT in a sensory-friendly clinic with flexible scheduling and the option to grow hours over time. Great if you love play-based, child-centered therapy and want room to be creative (including possible aquatic therapy).
Patient Access Specialist – $17–$18.15/hr
Employer: Ensemble Health Partners
Location: Atlanta, GA (on-site)
Type: Part-time, entry-level
Pay: $17.00–$18.15/hour
Front-line admitting and registration role with bonuses, paid certifications, tuition help, and clear growth paths. Nice entry point if you’re new to hospital admin but strong in customer service.
Nurse Practitioner – Hospice & Palliative (Pay Per Visit)
Employer: Visiting Nurse Health System
Location: Atlanta area (Henry, SW Atlanta/Clayton, Cobb/Cherokee)
Type: Full-time or PRN, field-based
Compensation: Pay per visit
Home-based hospice and palliative NP role bridging hospitals and hospice programs. Good for NPs with Medicare experience who want flexible, community-focused work and strong nonprofit benefits.
Director of Nursing – Skilled Nursing
Employer: PruittHealth – Brookhaven
Location: Atlanta, GA (Brookhaven)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary not listed
Lead the nursing department in a skilled nursing and rehab center, overseeing clinical quality, staff development, and compliance. Best for experienced RNs ready for a DON role in long-term/post-acute care.
Emergency Department RN – 11am–11pm, PRN
Employer: Emory Healthcare
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Part-time, PRN
Salary not listed
Day/evening PRN ED RN role with Emory’s strong benefits and development programs. Great if you have recent acute care experience and want flexible ED shifts without a full-time commitment.
Emergency Department RN – 7pm–7:30am, PRN
Employer: Emory Healthcare
Location: Atlanta, GA
Type: Part-time, PRN
Salary not listed
Overnight PRN ED RN position, ideal if you prefer nights and want to plug into a major academic system. Same clinical expectations as the day role, with night-shift hours.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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