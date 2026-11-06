🏥 Atlanta Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Leadership Roles

Atlanta’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from travel tech contracts to senior clinical leadership. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Internship, Travel, 8-week contract, 32 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $1,928 per week (plus benefits)

Short 8-week MRI travel contract with day shifts and solid benefits (weekly pay, 401k, medical/dental/vision). Good fit if you want a quick Atlanta assignment with a lighter 32-hour schedule.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $2,508 per week

Higher-paying travel Rad Tech role with 12-hour shifts and a 13-week run. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, and strong recruiter support while you’re on assignment.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, ~14-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,927 per week

High-paying Cath Lab travel contract with day shifts, day-1 health benefits, 401k, daily or weekly pay, and lots of extras like CEUs, license help, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you’ve got 1+ year Cath Lab experience.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,834–$2,025 per week

Hospital-based MRI Tech contract with strong support, CEUs, and full benefits (including pet insurance). Great if you have 2+ years MRI experience and want a stable 13-week assignment with possible extension.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Provide full-scope anesthesia care and work closely with surgeons and anesthesiologists. Good match if you’re a CRNA who wants broad case exposure and a strong voice in perioperative planning.

Employer: Monogram Health

Location: Atlanta, GA (remote within market)

Type: Internship (senior physician leadership role)

Salary: $260,000–$340,000 base + bonus & benefits

Lead an in-home, multi-specialty care model for complex, polychronic patients. Ideal for a BC/BE MD/DO with value-based care and population health experience who wants to blend clinical work with market-level strategy.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$240,000 + bonus & equity eligibility

Multi-unit pharmacy leadership over ~20 stores and ~200 team members. Great for an experienced retail Pharmacist ready to move into district-level P&L, talent development, and clinical program oversight.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, remote-style schedule with weekend focus

Pay Range: $26.01–$68.55/hour

RN role reviewing Medicare predeterminations and coverage decisions, working Sat–Tue 10-hour shifts after training. Good if you have Med/Surg experience and want to move into UM/managed care.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Own the non-clinical backbone of a health-tech operation—scheduling, credentialing, HIPAA programs, payer coordination, and KPIs. Perfect for someone with 3–6 years in healthcare ops who likes building systems and dashboards.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Provide full-scope general dentistry with a focus on preventive and restorative care. Good fit if you want to build long-term patient relationships and practice evidence-based dentistry.

Employer: Shepherd Center

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Work with service members, veterans, and first responders with TBI and PTSD in a nationally recognized rehab program. Ideal for a doctoral-level psychologist with rehab/neuro/health background who wants deeply meaningful, team-based work.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Sandy Springs, GA (Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time, 4-month contract (possible extension)

Pay: $19–$23/hour

Weekday, daytime schedule drawing blood and processing specimens in a lab setting. Nice option if you have 1–3 years phlebotomy experience and want steady hours plus benefits through the staffing firm.

Employer: NexGen Medical Centers

Location: Metro Atlanta (Atlanta, Marietta, Cumming)

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed (competitive; plus 401k match, health, PTO, CME)

Clinic-based PA/NP role in interventional pain and orthopedic injury care, Mon–Fri, no weekends or call. Great for a GA-licensed APP who likes fast-paced, procedural, musculoskeletal work.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 16-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,822 per week

Day-shift IR Tech travel contract with one of the higher weekly pay packages. Good for experienced IR Techs wanting a longer 16-week assignment in Atlanta.

Employer: Catching Waves Therapy

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Contract (part-time or full-time options)

Salary not listed

Pediatric OT in a sensory-friendly clinic with flexible scheduling and the option to grow hours over time. Great if you love play-based, child-centered therapy and want room to be creative (including possible aquatic therapy).

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Location: Atlanta, GA (on-site)

Type: Part-time, entry-level

Pay: $17.00–$18.15/hour

Front-line admitting and registration role with bonuses, paid certifications, tuition help, and clear growth paths. Nice entry point if you’re new to hospital admin but strong in customer service.

Employer: Visiting Nurse Health System

Location: Atlanta area (Henry, SW Atlanta/Clayton, Cobb/Cherokee)

Type: Full-time or PRN, field-based

Compensation: Pay per visit

Home-based hospice and palliative NP role bridging hospitals and hospice programs. Good for NPs with Medicare experience who want flexible, community-focused work and strong nonprofit benefits.

Employer: PruittHealth – Brookhaven

Location: Atlanta, GA (Brookhaven)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary not listed

Lead the nursing department in a skilled nursing and rehab center, overseeing clinical quality, staff development, and compliance. Best for experienced RNs ready for a DON role in long-term/post-acute care.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time, PRN

Salary not listed

Day/evening PRN ED RN role with Emory’s strong benefits and development programs. Great if you have recent acute care experience and want flexible ED shifts without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time, PRN

Salary not listed

Overnight PRN ED RN position, ideal if you prefer nights and want to plug into a major academic system. Same clinical expectations as the day role, with night-shift hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Atlanta healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.