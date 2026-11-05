Flash flood emergency in Northwest Georgia

A flash flood emergency is ongoing in northwest Georgia, and the state is using aviation and boats in a multi-agency response led by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security (GeorgiaEMAHS) with support from Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, local counties, and Tennessee first responders. People in flooded or threatened areas should move to higher ground at once and follow instructions from local emergency officials.

This content is adapted from materials provided by GeorgiaEMAHS