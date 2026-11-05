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Emergency water service outage on Wildwood Valley

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phC8w_1GoNLxpp00

Water service is out at 10 Wildwood Valley after crews disconnected a six-inch water main to make emergency repairs. Customers in this area may have no water or low pressure until repairs are finished. More information: https://t.co/I0ET72e9T7

This content is adapted from materials provided by atlwatershed

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