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Emergency water service outage on Wildwood Valley
5 days ago
Water service is out at 10 Wildwood Valley after crews disconnected a six-inch water main to make emergency repairs. Customers in this area may have no water or low pressure until repairs are finished. More information: https://t.co/I0ET72e9T7
This content is adapted from materials provided by atlwatershed
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