🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Atlanta Neighborhoods

There are some nice free items popping up around Atlanta right now, from home decor to gym gear. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Free treadmill and workout station

Condition: Works great (per owner)

Details: Full gym setup with a treadmill and a workout station. The owner is downsizing and no longer needs it. Must be picked up by Saturday at 1:00 pm. You’ll need to bring help to move it.

Location: Spalding Drive, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Six orchid plants

Condition: Described as healthy

Details: A set of six orchids, great if you love houseplants or want to brighten up a window or porch. Pots and exact sizes not listed, so ask the poster if you need more info.

Location: North Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Children’s bicycle

Condition: Good condition

Details: Kids’ bike with a sturdy frame and comfortable seat. Wheel size, brand, and age range are not listed, so message the poster if you need those details.

Location: Kingscliff/Northlake, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Kids clothing

Details:

Shoes size 7

Kids blue dress size 14

Wonder Nation mauve dress (size not fully listed in the post)

Nice little bundle if you have a growing kid who can use these sizes.

Location: Forest Oaks, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: PBteen Pottery Barn Teen aqua/teal curtains with matching curtain rod

Condition: Not stated

Details:

2 curtain panels with tie tops

with tie tops Each panel is 60" L x 40" W

Adjustable rod with matching finials

Rod will fit one window or a double window, depending on your setup. Great for a bedroom or teen room.

Location: Branches, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Shower curtain

Condition: Good condition

Details: 60" shower curtain. Color and pattern are not listed, so check the photos on the listing. A simple way to freshen up a bathroom.

Location: Branches, Atlanta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Atlanta tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your home or family, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.