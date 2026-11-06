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Atlanta

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Atlanta Neighborhoods

8 days ago

There are some nice free items popping up around Atlanta right now, from home decor to gym gear. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Gym equipment – Free treadmill & workout station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UHOA_1GoMmtPR00

Item: Free treadmill and workout station
Condition: Works great (per owner)
Details: Full gym setup with a treadmill and a workout station. The owner is downsizing and no longer needs it. Must be picked up by Saturday at 1:00 pm. You’ll need to bring help to move it.
Location: Spalding Drive, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Orchid plants – Six healthy orchids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mNxr_1GoMmtPR00

Item: Six orchid plants
Condition: Described as healthy
Details: A set of six orchids, great if you love houseplants or want to brighten up a window or porch. Pots and exact sizes not listed, so ask the poster if you need more info.
Location: North Buckhead, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Children's Bicycle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBhsi_1GoMmtPR00

Item: Children’s bicycle
Condition: Good condition
Details: Kids’ bike with a sturdy frame and comfortable seat. Wheel size, brand, and age range are not listed, so message the poster if you need those details.
Location: Kingscliff/Northlake, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Kids Wear – Shoes & Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2ryr_1GoMmtPR00

Item: Kids clothing
Details:

  • Shoes size 7
  • Kids blue dress size 14
  • Wonder Nation mauve dress (size not fully listed in the post)
    Nice little bundle if you have a growing kid who can use these sizes.
    Location: Forest Oaks, Atlanta, GA
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

PBteen Aqua/Teal Curtains + Matching Rod – Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDvDS_1GoMmtPR00

Item: PBteen Pottery Barn Teen aqua/teal curtains with matching curtain rod
Condition: Not stated
Details:

  • 2 curtain panels with tie tops
  • Each panel is 60" L x 40" W
  • Adjustable rod with matching finials
    Rod will fit one window or a double window, depending on your setup. Great for a bedroom or teen room.
    Location: Branches, Atlanta, GA
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Shower Curtain – 60"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruWyh_1GoMmtPR00

Item: Shower curtain
Condition: Good condition
Details: 60" shower curtain. Color and pattern are not listed, so check the photos on the listing. A simple way to freshen up a bathroom.
Location: Branches, Atlanta, GA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Atlanta tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your home or family, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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