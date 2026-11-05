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Atlanta
District 11 hosts town hall and listening session
4 days ago
District 11 Councilmember Wayne Martin held a Town Hall and Listening Session at Believer’s Bible Christian Church, where residents met with City departments and agencies to talk about issues in their community. People were able to share concerns, give ideas, and ask questions directly to city staff.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlanta City Council
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