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Atlanta

Fashion Play VIII set for May 2027 at Mercedes-Benz

5 days ago
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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta will host Fashion Play VIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 6, 2027, bringing together Atlanta’s sports and fashion communities for an evening focused on style, giving, and support for youth mentorship. The 2027 theme, “Elevating Potential: Infinite Possibilities,” highlights what young people can achieve when they have caring mentors. Get more details at bbbsatl.org/fashionplay.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

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