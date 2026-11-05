Free Chomp & Stomp kickoff in Cabbagetown Park

A free Chomp & Stomp kickoff event will be held in Cabbagetown Park on Friday, 2026-11-06 at 6:00 PM, with local community groups performing on the main stage. Performers include Guitar Shed, Rise City Dance, Songs For Kids, Frank Hamilton School, and Dad’s Garage, and Mi Barrio will be on site serving food.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chomp and Stomp Chili Cook-Off and Bluegrass Festival