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Atlanta
🚧 Spreading Oak Drive SW closed Nov 4–5 for tree removal
5 days ago
🚧 Temporary closure on Spreading Oak Drive SW for tree work
The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) will temporarily close Spreading Oak Drive SW from Redbud Lane SW to Hickory Drive SW to allow for tree removal.
- When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 and Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time each day: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Spreading Oak Drive SW, between Redbud Lane SW and Hickory Drive SW
During this time:
- The road will be closed to through traffic and restricted to local access only.
- Sidewalks along Spreading Oak Drive SW will remain closed until the tree work is finished.
If you normally drive or walk in this area, plan another route during these hours.
Questions? Email [email protected].
For real-time traffic updates, you can sign up for ATLDOT text alerts by texting “JOIN” to (470) 524-7673.
More Info: Spreading Oak Drive SW from Redbud Lane SW to Hick...
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