🚧 Nov 4 lane closure on Beecher St SW for sewer work

🚧 Beecher St SW lane closure for sewer work on Nov 4

A lane on Beecher Street SW between South Gordon Street SW and Rosemary Street SW will be closed for sewer maintenance.

• When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Where: Beecher St SW, from South Gordon St SW to Rosemary St SW

• What: One travel lane will be temporarily closed for sewer maintenance.

• Traffic control: Flaggers will be on site to direct drivers.

If you drive, bike, or ride through this stretch, plan for delays or use another route during the work hours.

Questions about the closure? Email [email protected].

For real-time traffic updates from ATLDOT, text “JOIN” to (470) 524-7673.