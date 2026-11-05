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📅 Emory’s 18th Veterans Day ceremony and free veteran resources
📅 Veterans Day ceremony and veteran resources at Emory
Emory will hold its 18th annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. on the Emory Quadrangle. If the weather is bad, it will move to Convocation Hall.
All faculty, staff, students, alumni and Emory community members are invited. The event will include a keynote from Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robin Morey and will be emceed by Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Matt Smith. After the ceremony, guests can stay for a boxed lunch and networking with Emory veteran organizations and supporters.
The article also highlights Emory resources for veterans, including:
- Yellow Ribbon program to help cover education costs beyond the G.I. Bill
- Army and Air Force ROTC via cross-enrollment with Georgia Tech
- VA Nursing Academic Partnership at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing
- A veteran-focused MBA program at Goizueta Business School
- The Emory Veterans Employee Network (EVEN) for veteran employees
- The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, offering free, confidential mental health care for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members nationwide.
More Info: 18th annual Emory Veterans Day ceremony to honor c...
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