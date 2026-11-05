📅 Emory’s 18th Veterans Day ceremony and free veteran resources

📅 Veterans Day ceremony and veteran resources at Emory

Emory will hold its 18th annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. on the Emory Quadrangle. If the weather is bad, it will move to Convocation Hall.

All faculty, staff, students, alumni and Emory community members are invited. The event will include a keynote from Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robin Morey and will be emceed by Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Matt Smith. After the ceremony, guests can stay for a boxed lunch and networking with Emory veteran organizations and supporters.

The article also highlights Emory resources for veterans, including: