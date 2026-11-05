🛒 Atlanta Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Up to $115K

Atlanta’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now – from luxury boutiques to grocery and call centers, there’s something for every experience level. Here are some standout openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Corporate Support Center

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests when something goes wrong with their order, by phone and online, in both Spanish and English. Great fit if you type fast, love problem-solving, and want 8 weeks of structured training plus a mix of in-office and work-from-home days.

Employer: Natsoft

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls for residents and applicants in Spanish and English. Good for anyone with at least 6 months call center or customer service experience who’s okay with shift flexibility and some in-office time.

Employer: SEPHORA

Location: Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $82,100 – $100,550/year + bonus eligible

Lead a high-volume beauty store, coach a large team, and own sales, staffing, and client experience. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, tuition help, and 30% discount.

Employer: Lacoste

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of this classic fashion brand—help customers, run the register, and keep the floor looking sharp. Great entry point if you want to grow your retail and customer service skills with a global label.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,101.85 – $83,535.93/year + up to 15% incentive pay

Work with customers after auto accidents, reviewing injury claims, investigating details, and negotiating fair settlements. Includes robust benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with up to 7% company contributions, and strong training.

Employer: Block By Block

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time (shifts)

Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead a team of outdoor “ambassadors” who keep public spaces friendly, safe, and clean. Good if you have supervisory experience, a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind walking outside in all weather; includes benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Geotab

Location: Atlanta, GA (Hybrid/Flexible)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Support government and public sector customers, acting as their main contact and helping them get value from fleet data tools. Best for someone with 5–8 years in account management or customer-facing roles and comfort with Salesforce and data.

Employer: Mobile Generation (Verizon Premium Retailer)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $85,000 – $115,000/year (base + incentives)

Oversee multiple Verizon retail locations, coach store leaders, and drive sales across your district. Ideal if you have 3+ years management, like being on the road, and want high earning potential and growth.

Employer: Inditex (Zara)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time hourly (not specified)

Pay: $17.50/hour

Help customers on the sales floor, at checkout, and in the stockroom at a busy fashion-forward store. Includes 25% employee discount, PTO, health benefits for eligible staff, tuition help, and strong internal promotion.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.05 – $35.00/hour

Co-lead the front end and online orders (pickup and delivery), balancing in-store shoppers with e‑commerce demand. Good step up if you have 18+ months retail and 6+ months supervising and want Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” package.

Employer: Prada

Location: Atlanta, GA (Lenox area)

Type: Likely full-time (not specified)

Salary: Not listed

Represent a top luxury brand, build long-term client relationships, and drive sales with a high-end clientele. Perfect if you love fashion, art, and design and want to grow in luxury retail.

Employer: Nifty Neighbor LLC

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a neighborhood-focused shop, helping customers, running the register, and keeping displays stocked. Offers a flexible schedule, free uniforms, and a small-team feel with room to grow.

Employer: Noble Panacea

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a science-driven luxury skincare brand, performing facials, educating clients on products, and driving sales. Best for someone with 5+ years beauty advisor experience, ideally in luxury skincare.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 3788 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $13.25 – $13.75/hour

Help with stocking, recovery, cashiering, and customer service in a busy home store. Comes with employee discount and access to a wide benefits menu depending on hours.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Not specified

Salary: Not listed

General customer support role helping people with questions, solutions, and basic problem-solving. Includes hands-on training, skill-building, and growth opportunities—good if you’re newer to customer service.

Employer: Under the Track Barbershop

Location: Atlanta, GA

Type: Other (likely commission/booth or day rate)

Pay: $200 – $300 per day

Provide barber services like cuts and shaves while giving clients a polished, welcoming experience. Great if you’re a licensed master barber who wants a flexible schedule and room to advance.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1165 Ralph D Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help lead the team, and keep the store stocked and organized. Good fit if you’re comfortable with hands-on retail work, lifting, and basic admin like scheduling and deposits.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies) via NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter

Location: 2625 Piedmont Rd NE, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time, bonus & OT eligible

Pay: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,576 – $77,762/year)

Help run a high-volume HomeGoods: manage sales, staffing, merchandising, and shrink. Comes with strong benefits, store discount, and clear growth paths if you have 2+ years retail leadership.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and apply this week while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.