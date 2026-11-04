Foster or Home Needed for Dog in Kirkwood Area

A young female dog named Birdie is looking for a long-term foster or permanent home in the Kirkwood area; her current foster is listed with DeKalb LifeLine through 11/05 and hopes to place her soon. Birdie is heartworm negative, has no microchip, is up to date on vaccines and flea/tick prevention, is gentle with an 8-year-old child, gets along well with other friendly dogs, and does best in a safe, patient home with a securely fenced yard due to a history of escaping. She is shy but non-aggressive, crate-trained, and house-aware, and anyone interested in fostering or adopting her should email whitneywpanetta@gmail.com; any adoption will go through DeKalb LifeLine’s official process.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Releash Atlanta