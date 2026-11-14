President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is feeling the heat.

Trump reportedly shouted at her in front of staffers, blaming her for Republicans’ massive midterm losses. He quickly replaced her after she resigned. Reports indicated Wiles had asked about remaining in the position until next February.

The man expected to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee has already publicly put Wiles in his crosshairs.

Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

After Democrats’ massive midterm win last week, Congressman Robert Garcia opened a social media post with a blunt warning: “LAWYER UP.” He wasn’t kidding.

Asked on Tuesday whether there are any plans to investigate Wiles, Garcia didn’t hesitate.

‘We’re already looking at Susie Wiles,” he told reporters at the Capitol.

He listed a number of issues he’s concerned about relating to Wiles.

“First, let’s go back to the Epstein investigation when you have Susie Wiles in the Situation Room with the Vice President, JD Vance, talking about Ghislaine Maxwell and trying to exonerate Donald Trump, strategizing about how to continue the White House coverup,” the California Democrat said.

He repeated that investigators are already looking at Wiles.

“So, we’ve already been looking at Susie Wiles with all of this new information that’s come out, it is incredibly serious. So, it’s not just going to be Oversight, but I think you’re going to see some action from some other committees, particularly as it relates to any sort of conversations the former chief of staff is having around donors and money in exchange for policy choices. I think it’s very serious,” he continued.

Then Garcia went even further, naming names.

“So just because you’re no longer in the administration, whether your name is Susie Wiles, whether it’s Kimberly Guilfoyle, whether it is Corey Lewandowski, whether it is Kristi Noem, you are being investigated, and there needs to be accountability in that space,” he emphasized.

In a shocking accusation Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” a former top aide to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. alleged that the lobbying firm Wiles worked at for years before leaving in 2019 “controlled” White House policy.

Calley Means claimed Ballard Partners controls Trump’s White House. The firm’s annual lobbying profits have reached a record nearly $100 million since Trump returned to power.

Founder and lead strategist Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, denied the allegations in a rare statement Sunday.

He claims his company’s dealings with Wiles as Trump’s chief of staff were “limited and have been the exception, not the rule,” CBS reported.

Means said Ballard’s rise to the top of the Washington lobbying industry “did not happen by accident.” He went on to accuse Wiles and other Trump officials of “catering to industries that funded Republicans ahead of the midterms. Ballard and Wiles both called the claims false,” according to CBS.

Wiles and Ballard both denied the allegations.

In another shocking allegation as MAGA begins to cannibalize itself, Means claims other administration officials have contacted him about Wiles.

In an X post, he threw Wiles under the bus while apparently trying to protect Trump.

“People who know Susie well have warned me that she has the capacity to inflict physical harm,” he wrote without explaining what that means.

Wiles responded, calling Means’ accusations “outrageous.”

“Calley Means’ accusations are outrageous, defamatory, and provably false,” adding that she “will not allow these lies to go unanswered.”

Garcia and others have promised a thorough investigation into what they call corruption emanating from the Trump White House.

The White House denied his claims, and the firms disputed the allegations.

Stephen Miller imposed new White House lobbying rules after replacing Wiles as chief of staff. Staff must get White House Counsel’s Office approval before meeting registered lobbyists in the White House complex.

The restrictions do not cover meetings at Mar-a-Lago or Trump’s golf clubs. Corporate executives can also contact Trump directly, leaving other routes for special interests to seek influence.

‘We’re Already Looking at Susie Wiles’: Trump’s Ex-Chief Faces Corruption Claims, Then Stephen Miller Changes the Rules With One Convenient Catch