Senator Scott Colom’s victory in Mississippi’s Senate District 14 race marked a historic political shift, making him the first Black senator elected in Mississippi since Reconstruction and flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat.

But beyond the political headlines, Colom’s fashion choices are also catching people’s attention.

Scott Colom is fighting to become Mississippi’s first Black U.S. Senator since the Reconstruction Era. (Photo: Scott Colom)

Reports say Colom wore a Richard Pryor hoodie when he learned he had won the election. Fans applauded his choice and the message behind it.

X user Jay Scott Smithtweeted, “That hoodie!” Another user shared the same sentiment, writing, “If anyone knows where that hoodie can be purchased please post. Thx.”

Richard Pryor’s daughter, Elizabeth Pryor, also joined the conversation, explaining that the message was especially powerful for this moment and expressing her gratitude in an Instagram post.

“My heart is absolutely bursting. But even more because when he found out the news, he was wearing this T-shirt,” she shared before showing a picture of Colom. “I’m processing what it means about Scott Colom not only to be a Richard Pryor fan to celebrate my father’s ability to speak truth to power in a way that was vulnerable and open-hearted. But I know one thing: my father would be so proud, and I’m so proud that this moment happened with my father emblazoned on Scott Colom’s chest.”

This isn’t the first time Colom has showcased his Black pride and used clothing to make a statement. Throughout his campaign, Colom has represented several HBCUs, including Alcorn State and Jackson State University. He has also promised to show love to Mississippi’s other schools in due time.

Beyond HBCU apparel, Colom has also used his wardrobe to highlight important messages about Black history and culture. One hoodie from his collection features a quote from Bob Moses, a civil rights organizer who played a significant role in Mississippi’s fight for voting rights.

The hoodie reads, “When you’re in Mississippi, the rest of America doesn’t seem real. And when you’re in the rest of America, Mississippi doesn’t seem real.”

The Richard Pryor hoodie carries a similar message. Pryor built his reputation on unapologetic comedy, using humor to tackle racism, classism, and the realities of Black life. His work challenged audiences to confront uncomfortable truths while giving Black Americans a voice through comedy.

Colom’s choice to wear Pryor on such a historic day resonated with people who recognize the comedian’s legacy. The online reaction also showed that the hoodie made a statement of its own.



Colom’s historic win even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who had some unexpected praise for the newly elected senator. When asked about Colom, Trump recalled seeing him campaign at one of his Mississippi rallies.

“I heard it the other day when I had a rally there, and we had lines that went 10 miles long, and he campaigned on that line telling everybody on the line what a good job he did,” Trump said. “I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Scott Colom’s Unexpected Wardrobe Choice Sparks a Frenzy After His Historic Mississippi Victory