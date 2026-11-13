The rift between Tyra Banks and Law Roach is no secret, especially among fans of “Project Runway.”

The two fashion powerhouses got into a heated debate during Season 22, Episode 5, which aired on August 6, 2026. Months later, their exchange has left viewers questioning where they stand.

Now, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel has something to say about their relationship.

Tyra Banks leaves fans floored over new hairstyle after getting new stylist for her hair. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Banks made it clear that although the two aren’t speaking, she sees Roach mentioning her name in the press.

She also reminded him of her role in launching his television career.

“I actually haven’t even talked to Law, but I see him talking, chile. Every interview he’s got something to say about Miss. Banks. I see you, boo,” Banks winked.

“I gave you that voice. I was the first person who put you on TV and told you that you were a star. And he is doing it; he knows how to get attention. That’s all I’ll say,” she stated.

Banks and Roach go back several years. She gave the celebrity stylist his first major television opportunity when he joined “America’s Next Top Model” as a judge for Cycles 23 and 24.

Their professional relationship eventually continued on Season 22 of “Project Runway,” but things took a turn.

The tension came to a head during the infamous paper towel challenge. Contestants were tasked with creating looks using Viva paper towels, and Roach wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion on the designs and the techniques behind them.

“But you’re overstepping,” he told Banks.

“No, you’re overstepping and overtalking everybody, like everybody you’re overtalking,” she fired back.

Roach went on to explain that his criticism centered on technique and talent, specifically the sewing skills behind the design he favored.

Banks wasn’t buying his argument, responding, “You ain’t making no damn sense.”

“That’s not fashion! It’s about technique, and it’s about talent. He can f—g sew,” Roach explained. “I just don’t think this is beautiful. I don’t think that it’s well made, and now that I see it this close up, I think it’s even less well made. Sorry!”

The exchange marked a memorable moment in their time on the show, and Banks has since suggested that she and Roach haven’t spoken since.

However, she’s not exactly losing sleep over their back-and-forth.

“He’s very tea, right?” Banks said in an interview with TMZ. “I saw that, and I’m experiencing it firsthand, and I’m enjoying it. What’s good, Law?” she said confidently.

One interview Banks may have been referencing was Roach’s September 22 appearance on “Outlaws with TS Madison.”

When Madison asked about his relationship with Banks, Roach initially kept his response brief.

However, when she brought up their heated “Project Runway” exchange, he opened up about what led to the disagreement, insisting it wasn’t personal.

“I started reality TV because of Tyra. Tyra put me on America’s Next Top Model. That was my first reality show,” Roach explained. “Tyra taught me so much; she’s a great producer. I’m from Chicago. Just got to LA, I didn’t know nothing about nothing, and I will always respect her and honor that and honor her for that.”

He continued, “But for me on Project Runway, anybody can get it. Niecy Nash got it. And hey, who’s going to argue with Auntie Niecy Nash? Me! I’m like, to me, outside of Nenah, I am the fashion expert. And if I’m talking about fashion, and you’re not at my level, in my mind, to talk about fashion with me, then we’re going to go back and forth about it.”

If that’s the case, can these two finally pick up the phone and hash things out for the fashion industry?

Tyra Banks Breaks Her Silence on Longstanding Beef with Law Roach After On-Air Showdown and the Favor That Started It All