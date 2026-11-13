Democratic infighting over House and Senate leadership is intensifying, threatening a dramatic showdown in Congress.

Just over a week ago, Democrats’ historic blue wave reclaimed Congress and delivered victories up and down ballots nationwide.

Americans ousted longtime Republican incumbents over kitchen-table issues and corruption concerns. Now, calls for new Democratic leadership are growing louder.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. (Photo: Instagram/@ayannapressley)

Progressive Democrats are increasingly distancing themselves from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Instead, some are rallying behind Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, whose name has repeatedly surfaced as a potential challenger to Jeffries.

Americans voted in overwhelming numbers for political change. So, it gives Democrats a rare opportunity to address the bread-and-butter concerns of a struggling population.

On the House floor on Thursday, Pressley stood up and did just that, warning Democrats that business as usual won’t cut it.

“I rise today for every person who dreams of a better tomorrow, for every person who ran, voted, and organized to deliver a mandate for bold, transformative change from Massachusetts to Texas to Mississippi, for those who turned hope into action,” the progressive Democrat said to her colleagues.

She said her party needs to work for a “more just America.”

“A more just America where one job is enough, and no one goes bankrupt when they get sick. A more just America where Black men grow old, Black women birth safely, and children live, learn, and play without fear,” she stated.

“A more just America where people don’t have to choose between rent, medical bills, and groceries,” she said, pointing out the heart of the matter in why Dems were elected by such huge numbers.

She rejected working with Republicans “who have used their power to exact harm.”

“But incrementalism is a recipe for failure. If we moderate our aspirations, we cost people their lives and livelihoods. Democrats, we must meet the people’s cries with action. We cannot let money or special interests dictate our fight. We are accountable to the people who sent us here. Period.”

But she wasn’t quite done, noting that “This is the people’s house, and we must advance the people’s agenda. And with this supermajority on the way, it’s time we move exactly like that.”

Along with her speech, she took to social media Thursday to ask for support for a progressive agenda in the new Congress. And seemingly testing the waters for a potential challenge to Jeffries.

In a Threads post, Pressley outlined her priorities, declaring, “Our Democratic majority should: ADVANCE MEDICARE FOR ALL, EXPAND ABORTION RIGHTS, STOP DATA CENTERS, ABOLISH ICE.” She also urged supporters to sign a petition backing her effort.

She later returned to Threads to repost a clip of herself calling for “Medicare for All, abortion justice, reparations, abolishing ICE, and so much more.”

“That’s what I’ll be fighting for in a Democratic-majority Congress,” she pledged.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold a secret-ballot caucus vote on Nov. 18 to choose their speaker nominee. Jeffries, who would make history as the first Black speaker of the House if elected, is seeking to retain the leadership position.

But a Change.org petition with more than 1.1 million signatures is urging House members to choose a new speaker.

A similar Change.org petition has already garnered more than 94,000 signatures supporting Pressley for House Speaker.

Jeffries faces mounting opposition over corporate ties and links to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. Critics question the influence of roughly $1.7 million in campaign contributions from pro-Israel PACs and individual donors.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has received a comparable amount in contributions from pro-Israel donors.

It’s one reason Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is now challenging Schumer for the leadership role.

So, Van Hollen spelled out his objectives and why he’s running against Schumer for Senate Majority Leader in several social media posts.

“Last week the voters sent a loud and clear message: we cannot return to business as usual in Washington. We need to meet the moment with a bold agenda to deliver for working people,” he said in the first post on Threads.

An hour later, he followed up with another message.

“Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership,” Van Hollen noted.

“This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call,” he added, explaining again why he’s challenging Schumer.

Ayanna Pressley’s Blistering Warning Fuels Democrats’ Leadership Fight, and Another Democrat Jumps Into the Race Against Schumer