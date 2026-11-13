A Florida judge denied bond Monday for two men accused in a violent attack on a disabled 19-year-old man.

Volusia County Judge Kathryn Weston questioned whether they would hurt others if released.

Weston reviewed footage of the beating and heard testimony about the victim’s injuries and the defendants’ alleged roles.

Authorities have accused four people—Cody Stripling, 18, Logan Levesque, 18, Sebastian Bowers, 19, and Casey Knight, 19—of attacking a disabled 19-year-old man. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/WFTV-9)

Four men face charges in what prosecutors described as a coordinated assault on someone who could not defend himself.

Weston said she could not identify release conditions that would adequately protect others from potential harm.

“I don’t know that there are any conditions that I could put in place that would guarantee that some other harmless, innocent person couldn’t be harmed if they say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing,” she said.

The defendants include Logan Levesque, 18, whom authorities accuse of punching the victim, and Casey Knight, 19, who recorded the attack. Authorities also arrested Cody Stripling, 18, and Sebastian Bowers, 19, in connection with the incident, according to WFTV-9.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the assault happened in late October during a gathering at Tiger Bay State Forest near Daytona Beach. The victim told investigators he attended the bonfire with a friend but did not know the other people there. He said the group began attacking him without explanation.

Detective Larry Meeks testified that the victim said people he had never met assaulted him. Investigators said the beating lasted between 30 and 40 minutes and left the young man with a bloody mouth, multiple contusions and a concussion.

Prosecutors also challenged Knight’s account of his involvement. His attorneys argued that he only recorded the incident and did not physically participate in the beating.

During questioning, however, prosecutors pressed Knight about his conduct as the assault unfolded.

“You were recording when he was slapped multiple times?” a prosecutor asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Knight responded.

The prosecutor also asked whether Knight told the victim to smile while other people grabbed his hair and injured his face. Knight again answered, “Yes, ma’am.”

Prosecutors argued that Knight did more than simply document the violence. They said he held the camera close to the victim while others punched him. He saw blood in the man’s mouth, failed to contact police and deleted videos before surrendering his phone.

Knight denied physically assaulting the victim. His defense attorney maintained that investigators had not presented clear evidence that he punched or choked the man.

Weston questioned Knight’s credibility and said she remained concerned about the possibility of another incident if he returned to the community.

“I have no way of knowing that if Mr. Knight is walking the street and someone looks at him the wrong way or says something, they won’t be in danger,” she said.

The defense argued the victim’s injuries did not meet the legal threshold for aggravated battery. Defense attorney Aaron Delgado said testimony indicated doctors expected a full recovery despite a concussion and several contusions.

“That doesn’t, I think, rise to the level of aggravated battery, which requires serious, permanent injury or great bodily harm,” Delgado said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood previously condemned the footage, describing his reaction after watching the attack.

“It makes you want to throw up. When I first saw it, the first reaction is I want to throw up,” Chitwood said during a press conference. “You’re beating an individual that basically has one arm … and you think it’s cool.”

All four suspects face charges of aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and aggravated abuse of a disabled person. They remain in custody as the case proceeds.

‘I Want to Throw Up’: Florida Sheriff Condemns Four Men Accused of Beating Man with One Arm for 30 Minutes Straight In Unprovoked Attack and Filmed It