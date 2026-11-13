Babyface helped introduce countless artists who became music legends, shaping the sound of multiple generations.

After years of working alongside music royalty, Babyface has plenty of stories to tell, and his memories offer a glimpse into a bond few artists ever experienced.

But one vocalist holds a particularly special place in his heart among the many legendary artists he has worked with.

Babyface tells the story of Whitney Houston’s unexpected rush to finish recording “I’m Your Baby Tonight” before heading out. (Photos by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix; M. Caulfield/WireImage)

The 12-time Grammy Award winner reflected on his experience recording with Whitney Houston for their hit single “I’m Your Baby Tonight.”

During the Nov. 10 episode of “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” Babyface described their studio sessions as fun and full of laughter. They were generally quick because they often arrived with the musical ideas already mapped out.

But one particular recording session in Atlanta came with a bit of a time crunch. Whitney had somewhere else she wanted to be, and it wasn’t the studio.

“She loved the song. She came in; we were in Atlanta. She came down to our little studio that was inside a guest house, and she wanted to get to the mall,” Babyface told Keke Palmer.

The team still needed to finish the song, so he quickly wrote the final part, and Houston recorded it just as fast.

He said Houston’s eagerness to get to Atlanta’s posh Lenox Square Mall also influenced the record’s memorable ending.

“We had to come up with, you know, an ending, and she said, ‘I really got to, you know, I really got to go.’ So I wrote the part really fast, and she sang it that fast. Then, as soon as she finished, she went to Lenox mall,” he recalled.

Whitney had shopping to do, and she clearly wasn’t trying to miss out on her mall trip!

Babyface also reflected on the comfortable relationship they shared while working together.

Despite his success as a songwriter and producer, Babyface admitted that working with Houston felt like a dream come true.

“I couldn’t believe that I even got the chance to work with her because when I first heard her, that was like a dream come true. She had one of those voices. It went beyond pain. There was joy,” he explained.

Babyface even told Palmer that she and Houston would have been great friends.

After hearing her express her admiration for the late singer, he told her, “Whitney would have loved you. She would have loved your spirit. You would have been immediate best friends.”

“I’m Your Baby Tonight” marked the beginning of a successful musical partnership between Houston and Babyface. They continued working together on records including “Miracle,” “Why Does It Hurt So Bad” and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”

Both “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee continues to make moves in the music and entertainment industry. Fans can also catch Babyface performing live at The Palms in Las Vegas in 2027.

Babyface Says Whitney Had One Thing on Her Mind While Recording ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ — and It Wasn’t the Music