Lionel Richie has spent much of 2026 giving his fans reasons to worry.

Now the legendary singer is giving them something else to talk about. This time, it is not another trip to the hospital.

The 77-year-old returned to the stage this week for the first time following a series of health issues. For months, every new performance raised questions about whether the beloved crooner was pushing himself too hard.

Lionel Richie returned to the Las Vegas stage after months of health scares, leaving fans relieved by his appearance but concerned about his demanding performance schedule. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

But Richie apparently wasn’t ready to trade his microphone for a rocking chair.

He looked energized and ready to remind everyone why he remains an entertainment fixture after five decades during his Nov. 11 performance.

Richie made his triumphant return during his “Lionel Richie — King of Hearts” residency at Wynn Las Vegas. Before launching into his familiar catalog of hits, the former Commodores frontman grabbed the microphone.

“I’m back!” he repeatedly shouted into the mic. “I don’t know where I was, but I’m back. I’m doing just fine. Thank you all for asking.”

He then joked, “I better make a tribute to myself before someone else does.”

The audience erupted in applause as Richie assured concertgoers he was doing fine. He then launched into his performance. His voice and signature charisma appeared to be in full effect.

Videos of the comeback quickly drew reactions from fans relieved to see the singer back in action.

One person wrote, “He looks great!” Another said, “Good to have him back. He looks good.”

But not everyone was ready to celebrate another round of performances.

“Lionel Richie has had a great run successfully in the music entertainment industry but His body is telling him to retire,” one wrote.

On Facebook, others mixed humor with concern.

One user joked, “He should’ve started dancing on the ceiling,” referencing his 1986 hit. Another offered some advice: “Take it Easy Like Sunday Morning Lionel! We don’t want to lose you too!”

A third suggested, “Now space those shows out so you can rest.”

The concern is understandable. Richie’s health troubles began making headlines in June. His “Sing a Song All Night Long Tour” with Earth, Wind & Fire had just opened in St. Paul, Minnesota.

During the June 24 performance, Richie became dizzy and struggled to continue. Rather than pretend everything was fine, the singer offered the audience some colorful medical advice.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a– down,” he declared.

Richie eventually left the stage and never returned that evening. Paramedics treated him backstage before transporting him to a hospital by ambulance.

He resumed performing days later, but the warning signs continued.

During a July 19 concert in Atlanta, Richie repeatedly joked about his dehydration diagnosis. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he sipped water throughout the performance. He even nicknamed the concert series his “electrolytes tour.”

“I got this under control,” he assured the audience.

Unfortunately, his body had other plans.

During an Aug. 29 concert at The Muny in St. Louis, Richie again struggled onstage. His team brought him a chair on stage so he could finish performing “All Night Long.”

He subsequently spent three days in intensive care for cardiac testing and monitoring.

September brought another setback. Richie canceled three upcoming performances with Earth, Wind & Fire. He had undergone a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, commonly called AFib.

A representative confirmed the procedure in a statement.

“The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

AFib causes an irregular heartbeat. The condition can increase the risk of serious complications, including stroke.

His medical struggles have fueled a larger conversation about aging entertainers and demanding tour schedules.

Fellow music legend Gladys Knight, 82, announced plans to scale back touring amid health concerns.

For Richie, however, Wednesday’s performance seemed more about reclaiming the spotlight than discussing retirement.

The Grammy-winning superstar has spent decades making audiences dance on the ceiling. His hits include “All Night Long,” “Hello,” and “Endless Love.” Now, fans are hoping he can keep doing what he loves without another frightening interruption.

‘He Still Got It’: Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage After Months of Health Setbacks, and Fans Say He Hasn’t Missed a Beat