The family of a former Ole Miss student is facing a disturbing wave of threats after a video of her making monkey noises sparked widespread backlash, with one caller taking things to a horrifying level.

Scott Kunes shared a chilling voicemail from a woman who threatened to hang his daughter, Alaina Kunes, from a tree at the University of Mississippi if she returned to campus.

The disturbing call is one of hundreds of alleged threats the family has received by text and email after the Ring doorbell footage showing Alaina making monkey noises went viral.

Alaina Kunes says people have sent her death threats after she went viral for making monkey noises at Black students’ door. (Photo: TikTok/ @jakiyrametcalf)

“Scott, I’m going to hang your daughter. I’m going to hang the b*tch when I find her,” the caller said, according to audio obtained by TMZ on November 12.

“I live in Mississippi, by the way, and I go to Ole Miss, so you best not to send your daughter back to that school. That’s your best bet right now. Cause Monday morning…”

The caller said she would find “the nearest tree,” and mentioned “taking one for the team.” Alaina withdrew from the university on Nov. 10.

Screenshots shared by TMZ show some of the messages, including one person wishing Alaina would be hit by a dump truck.

In a doorbell camera video, Kunes and another student, Lauren Mayfield, made monkey gestures and noises toward the apartment of three Black students.

Jakiyra Metcalf, one of those students, posted the video to TikTok on November 7, and it quickly went viral, sparking intense backlash.

Kunes issued a public apology through her lawyers and said she personally apologized to Metcalf and the other students she offended, Victoria Johnson and Kaiyden Caldwell.

Mayfield, on the other hand, did not apologize, and people are rallying behind her for it. A fundraiser, “Stand With Lauren,” has quickly amassed more than $81,000 of its $100,000 goal.

The description reads: “Alaina Kunes has already issued the standard groveling apology (‘I was unaware of their race… I pray they will forgive me’). Lauren has not.”

Meanwhile, far-right influencer Jake Lang shared a video of himself in a monkey costume outside what appears to be the Black students’ apartment. Ole Miss condemed his actions, but did not say whether he would face charges.

Alaina’s spokesperson told TMZ that she and her family have endured “intense harassment and threats of violence” throughout the week.

They also expressed concern about what they described as “fake fundraising campaigns” circulating online in connection with the incident, “as well as the vitriol directed at Jakiyra, Victoria and Kaiyden.”

Ole Miss Racist Monkey Video Takes Uglier Turn as Voicemail Reveals What Could Happen to Freshman If She Returns to Campus