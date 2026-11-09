Trump’s MAGA Loyalists Erupt After He Floats a Deal with Democrats — Then the White House Scrambles to Clean Up the Mess

President Donald Trump’s supporters are still nursing their wounds after Republicans suffered brutal midterm losses.

The once-confident MAGA movement appears to have reached the anger stage. Their leader shared his thoughts on what comes next, which incensed some of his followers.

Following the Blue Tsunami that swept across America, Trump reflected on officially becoming a lame-duck president.

President Donald Trump’s bad midterm results have drawn criticism from both his critics and his MAGA supporters. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 80, watched many of his hand-picked GOP candidates fall on Nov. 3. The Democratic Party racked up historic wins in states like Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina, and Georgia.

In Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with an NBC correspondent, he made a slew of remarks that riled up his MAGA supporters.

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Trump admitted his administration’s hardline stance on immigration was “too tough.” His campaign promise of “mass deportation” led to nationwide detentions and the killing of American citizens.

The conservative rabble rouser also acknowledged that deporting undocumented immigrants who “had good jobs” likely hurt the GOP politically.

As Vice President JD Vance said in a post-election tweet, Trump acknowledged that the unpopular Iran war dragged down Republicans too.

However, Trump said he still would have launched the attack even knowing the damaging political fallout. He stated, “I think historically, this will be a very good decision.”

He now says he’s open to working with Democrats after spending the midterm campaign calling them “dumocrats.” But the new landscape in DC puts him on the back foot.

Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview quickly spread online, as various quotes sparked outrage on the right-of-center parts of the internet.

Many longtime MAGA allies voiced that the man they had been loyally following for more than a decade essentially conceded defeat and abandoned his conservative agenda.

“I’m kind of confused because I voted for no endless wars and mass deportations but feels like I’m getting endless wars and amnesty… I hope I’m wrong,” conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted on Nov. 8.

“Trump 6 months ago: ‘We must work to stop the Democrats on mass amnesty.’ Trump now: ‘We must work with the Democrats on mass amnesty.’ Betrayer in Chief,’” wrote former Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback.

“We got our a— handed to us in the midterm elections on Tuesday. On Sunday, the President tells us amnesty for illegal aliens is on the way. We are well and truly f—d,” expressed “America First” constitutionalist Steve Ferguson.

“I’m going to need Trump to come out tomorrow and correct this immediately. That’s literally the #1 thing we voted for, and we haven’t even seen mass deportations yet, so no, we have not ‘gone too far,’” tweeted conservative influencer Jack Unheard.

Apparently sensing Trump’s remarks sparked disappointment and frustration, the White House Rapid Response account on X pushed back on claims that the president is softening on immigration.

“Wrong. The word ‘amnesty’ was never even said in this entire exchange,” the White House insisted.

That message came in reaction to a clip of Trump discussing collaborating with the Democrats on immigration reform being described as a potential amnesty deal.

Their attempt to defend Trump resulted in a community note that pointed out that Trump said, “But people who are here, and in some cases here for 10 or 15 years, work a deal for them,” is the “same thing” as amnesty.

Additionally, X users slammed Trump’s social media team for trying to create another narrative around his own words.

One person speculated, “They’re not even trying with this spin, and it’s on purpose – they want to collapse right-wing organizing by fracturing everything. It’s beyond obvious now.”

“Please don’t gaslight us. We’ve been through enough by supporting you!” someone else exclaimed. One irate commenter highlighted, “That community note is refuting your lies. Trump is a traitor.”

The president still has two years left in his second term.

It seems that American voters are rejecting his agenda, and his own MAGA base is jumping ship.

This means Trump could see the final days of his presidency as fruitless. Meanwhile, the nation seems ready to move on from the former reality television star.

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