Trump Hires Architect to Restore D.C. Golf Course to Its Earlier Design After Years of Supposed Damage

Donald Trump has found another piece of Washington, D.C., that he believes needs his personal touch.

For months, the president has been pushing to overhaul a historic public golf course in the nation’s capital.

But while Trump is promising to restore the property to its former glory, critics aren’t convinced. They fear his vision could come at the expense of a beloved public space that Washingtonians have enjoyed for generations.

Donald Trump’s plan to transform a historic D.C. golf course into a championship destination faces backlash over public access, environmental damage and mounting legal challenges. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Now, his administration has unveiled a report developed with input from a prominent golf course design firm.

The Trump administration has unveiled a 55-page proposal to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-caliber destination. The plan outlines extensive renovations and makes the case for a multimillion-dollar transformation.

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Trump hired renowned golf architect Tom Fazio and his firm, Fazio Design, for the project.

The proposal would replace the existing 36-hole public complex with an expansive 18-hole championship course.

Plans include redesigned fairways, elevated greens and upgraded practice facilities. The administration hopes the property could eventually host major tournaments, including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

However, Justice Department attorneys told the court that in ruling on the litigation about Trump’s plans for the park, no formal federal contract with the firm had been confirmed.

According to the Department of the Interior, the goal is to create a “safe, world-class, affordable championship golf course” comparable to Bethpage Black in New York and Torrey Pines in California.

Of course, Trump’s idea of restoring a public golf course comes with a rather substantial trade-off.

The redesign would absorb portions of Hains Point, including popular picnic lawns and waterfront recreation areas. Walking, biking, fishing and other activities would be displaced. Officials suggest residents could instead head to West Potomac Park or the Tidal Basin.

East Potomac’s history stretches back more than a century. Built on reclaimed land along the Potomac River, the public course opened in 1920 and was designed by celebrated golf architect Walter J. Travis.

Federal golf courses in Washington were desegregated in 1941, making the property part of an important chapter in Black recreational history.

Today, according to Golf.com, the facility hosts approximately 80,000 rounds annually, with greens fees topping out at $48. Whether those prices survive Trump’s championship ambitions remains unanswered.

The administration insists the property needs serious repairs. Its proposal identifies 69 critical or urgent facility deficiencies, including dangerous conditions inside the historic field house.

A separate $304.5 million seawall replacement project would address flooding and erosion threatening the peninsula.

Trump has made his dissatisfaction abundantly clear on Truth Social. He has described the course as “absolutely disgusting” and “a national disgrace,” while promising to create “one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World.”

He also announced that the course would close in the middle of November, despite an increasingly contentious legal battle.

“We are closing the East Potomac Golf Course Site as scheduled on November 15th,” Trump declared, insisting that the judge overseeing the dispute had “absolutely no right” to interfere.

Unfortunately for him, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes has shown little interest in accepting his construction schedule as the final word.

The legal battle intensified after federal crews removed hundreds of trees from the property. Reyes sharply criticized Justice Department attorneys over last-minute disclosures and conflicting statements about the work.

“What has happened has cost the government all its credibility in this case,” Reyes declared during a contentious hearing. She subsequently prohibited additional tree removal without court authorization, putting another obstacle between Trump and his dream course.

Social media users were equally skeptical, with some questioning whether the administration’s sudden concern for public safety was really about improving the property.

“Who knew so many things in our country were in horrible condition until Trump showed up?” one X user wrote. Another warned, “Keep him out!!! Wall repair is an excuse to demolish the entire thing. Don’t fall for his lies!!”

“I have been to this golf course…nice spot…golfers, joggers, bike riders. He is lying,” another claimed. One critic argued, “Worthless. He and every one of his projects. That park belongs to the people. Always has. Now he is going to charge people just to enter it.”

“How can a field be dangerous?” another asked.

The proposal still faces federal design reviews and an ongoing legal fight over environmental protections and historic preservation.

Trump may be envisioning championship trophies and immaculate greens, but the question remains whether his version of restoring a public landmark will leave much of the original public experience intact.

For Washington residents, that is a considerably bigger concern than whether the president gets another golf course worthy of his approval.

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