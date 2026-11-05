Kanye West’s First Yeezy Show in Four Years Marks a Major Comeback After His Adidas Fallout

Four years ago, one runway show set off a chain reaction that cost Kanye West the most lucrative partnership of his career.

Now he’s walking that same road again, only this time, nobody is holding the financial reins but him.

The rapper and designer, who now goes by Ye, has spent 2026 clawing his way back onto the world’s biggest stages, and his latest move proves the comeback isn’t just about music.

Ye returns to the runway for Yeezy Season 01, his first fashion show in four years. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Ye quietly stepped back into the arena that once helped make him a billionaire, and the guest list alone had the internet doing double takes.

The timing couldn’t have been bolder. Just days earlier, he packed Houston’s Reliant Stadium with a reported 80,210 fans on Halloween night, a crowd the venue said broke the U.S. stadium rap concert attendance record, as XXL reported.

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But the encore he had lined up next wasn’t on a concert stage, and it came with a few faces fans rarely get to see in one place.

On Nov. 4, Ye unveiled Yeezy Season 01 at his new Los Angeles flagship, Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 on Beverly Boulevard. It marked his first runway show since the infamous 2022 Paris presentation that helped blow up his deal with Adidas, according to Complex.

To understand why this one matters, rewind to 2013, when Ye walked away from Nike and signed a reported $10 million Adidas deal. Two years later, Yeezy Season 1 debuted in New York with Adidas producing the clothes, and that earth-toned, military-inspired look went on to shape streetwear for a decade.

The sneakers became a billion-dollar business. But the relationship was already fraying by June 2022, when Ye accused the brand of making “fake Yeezy” slides.

Then came Yeezy Season 9 in Paris that October, where Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Weeks later, after a string of anti-Semitic posts and interviews, Adidas terminated the partnership.

The company was left sitting on roughly $1.3 billion in unsold Yeezy stock. The two sides traded lawsuits for two years before settling in October 2024. Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said “no one owes anybody anything anymore,” per Rolling Stone.

By March 2025, the company said every last Yeezy pair had been sold off.

Season 01 was Ye’s answer. No corporate partner, no Paris Fashion Week, no shock T-shirt. Instead, the moment fans fixated on most was his family. The children he shares with Kim Kardashian, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, posed beside their dad in a rare public appearance together. North rocked her signature neon blue hair while her younger siblings wore gray and earth-toned looks.

His wife, Bianca Censori, also attended the show. Her barely-there outfits have made headlines for years. Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, designer Jerry Lorenzo, India Love and Natalie Nunn also attended.

For many fans, the family moment hit harder than the clothes. “I love how they are always there to support their dad!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Ye finally got to see his kids I’m happy for him I wish he could see them more.”

Not everyone was sold on the full lineup, though. “Bianca not around the kids please,” one critic wrote on X, referring to her outfit choice. Others kept the focus on the fashion, with one fan insisting, “Other highend designers ain’t got NOTHING on Ye. He has both the fans and the drips.”

Another summed up the complicated loyalty Ye still commands: “Kanye is that one homeboy we can’t stay away from no matter how bad of an influence he is.”

Ye apologized for his remarks in a Wall Street Journal ad in January. Still, backlash has followed his 2026 tour. A U.K. entry ban also cost him his headlining slot at London’s Wireless Festival over the summer.

Adidas, meanwhile, has had its own celebrity growing pains. Just months after cutting Ye loose, the brand parted ways with Beyoncé and her Ivy Park line. Fans wondered how one company manages to fumble Beyoncé and Kanye in less than a year.

For now, Ye is betting he doesn’t need a sportswear giant to keep Yeezy alive.

With stadium dates in Arlington, Texas, and Glendale, Arizona, closing out his 2026 run, and a runway that fans are still buzzing about, Yeezy season looks to be officially back.

Kanye West’s First Yeezy Show in Four Years Marks a Major Comeback After His Adidas Fallout