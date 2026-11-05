Trump Claims Contractors Fixed the Reflecting Pool, but New Photos Show the Damage Is Still There

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite pet renovation projects does not look to be as finalized as the real estate mogul is letting on.

While many Americans focused on the rising cost of living, Trump, 80, has spent a large part of his second term boasting about various Washington-area beautification undertakings.

His Interior Department announced a multi-million-dollar initiative to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. But the first endeavor to revamp the tourist attraction failed miserably.

President Donald Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool upgrade still seems to have some issues. (Photos by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images; Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Contractors added blue coating to the pool’s floor earlier this year. Once refilled, the paint began peeling and floating to the surface. The water also turned green due to an algae bloom.

Workers had to pause the refurbishment to fix glaring mistakes. For weeks, images of the drained pool and surrounding construction fencing dogged Trump.

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The president initially blamed the damage on knife-wielding vandals. Prosecutors from the Justice Department even criminally charged 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist David Hearn with destruction of property for touching resurfaced pool lining.

A federal judge eventually dismissed the case with prejudice. Trump slammed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, whom he nominated to the position, for dropping the charges.

The efforts to update the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool became a symbol of a president who seemed more interested in feeding his own ego than helping Americans fill their wallets.

Citizens across the nation went to the polls on Nov. 3 for the midterm elections. By the end of the night, Trump watched Democrats bulldoze his Republican Party in several key races.

What was the president’s closing message to voters before Election Day? Trump chose to hold a press conference to brag about the Reflecting Pool renovations finally being finished.

“We fixed the leaks. We resurfaced the bottom in a beautiful dark blue, very dark blue,” the GOP leader said on Nov. 2 while standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall.

He added, “We installed 330,000 square feet of a very strong coating, not strong enough to withstand box knives and knives, but by normal standards, it’s pretty much the strongest coating you can get.”

Trump likely reveled in thinking he could rub the reopened Reflecting Pool in his detractors’ faces. Unfortunately, new accounts suggest the job at the site could still be incomplete.

The Washington Post reported that the pool’s fresh coating appeared to be peeling and cracked in certain areas. Uneven coloring of light blue could be seen instead of the president’s preferred “American flag blue” as well.

“The Reflecting Pool has never [looked] this beautiful, and it’s all thanks to President Donald J. Trump,” an unnamed Interior Department spokesperson emailed the outlet. “He’s an expert builder who was able to repair the pool in ways Obama and Biden could never even dream of.”

Additionally, DC-based photographer Joe Flood uploaded video filmed at the Reflecting Pool on Nov. 4. He captioned the clip, “There’s definitely some discoloration in the Reflecting Pool.”

“This is a shame. I had hoped the contractors would have done a better job. Thanks for sharing this, Joe,” an X user replied. A second poster quipped, “Another successful algae party!!!”

One responder exclaimed, “Already??? Crap work… AGAIN!!!!” Someone else on the app speculated, “Trump rushed [it] for his press conference. He’s an idiot.”

Another person on the platform channeled a famous Trump quote by jokingly tweeting, “We need to lock up all the Olympic canoeists until we can figure out what the hell is going on.”

It seems administration officials have chosen a less abrasive approach with Reflecting Pool visitors in the wake of the Hearn case fiasco.

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, conservative content creator Emily Miller posted a video from the location that highlighted an interaction between a family and law enforcement.

“I just saw Park Police and Homeland at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool (nicely) tell a mother and her kids to get their feet out of the water,” the former OANN correspondent wrote on X.

Three men wearing “police” vests approached the woman, and they had a brief conversation. No arrests were made. After the seemingly cordial chat, the woman told the officers, “Thank you for letting me get away with it.”

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